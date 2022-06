For many of those stopping by Hoffman Car Wash this weekend, a new payment option was tempting. As part of Hoffman Car Wash's "practice kindness" initiative, different branches teamed up with food pantries in their local community. In Binghamton, the local Hoffman Car Wash offered a free "Ultimate" wash in exchange for non-perishable food donations. The donations were then provided to the Binghamton's Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO