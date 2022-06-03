Crash causes delays on I-40 West near Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A crash caused significant delays on westbound Interstate 40 Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

NCDOT said the roadway was initially closed near Exit 121 for Old Shelby Road/ 33 rd Street SW.

For an alternate route, officials said drivers could use Exit 123 B (US 321 North) to Exit 44 (US 70, turn left, proceed three miles to the I-40 Access Rd, turn left, follow the I-40 Access Rd back to I-40 West.

NCDOT estimated the interstate to fully reopen around 2 p.m.

