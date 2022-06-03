ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceanside, CA

1 person seriously injured after getting struck by a train in Oceanside (Oceanside, CA)

 3 days ago

On Thursday, one person suffered serious injuries after being hit by a train in Oceanside. As per the initial information, the pedestrian crash took place at about 10:30 p.m. on the tracks near South Meyers Street [...]

Nationwide Report

