ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Fire Island’ Review: The Queer Rom-Com Update of Jane Austen Works Best on Its Own Terms

By Ross Bonaime
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the opening moments of Fire Island, Noah (played by Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote the screenplay) directly quotes the film’s source material, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Later on, Noah’s best friend Howie (Bowen Yang) quotes another famous modern update of Austen’s work, Clueless. Fire Island, from director Andrew...

collider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Smile' Teaser Trailer Offers Unsettling Look at Mysterious Horror Film

There's an eerie teaser trailer playing ahead of Top Gun: Maverick and David Cronenberg's Crimes of the Future, drumming up curiosity over its mysterious premise. The trailer is for Paramount Player's new horror film, Smile, previously under the working title Something's Wrong With Rose, and it shows a woman passing by a hospital room where a man sits, frozen, with an unnaturally wide grin fixed to his face. The man appears unresponsive to the woman, and he isn't the only one with a big smile; the frightening grin seems to be spreading. However, the teaser released on social media is an abridged version and only shows brief clips of a man sitting in a hospital room, and a woman with a menacing smile.
MOVIES
Collider

'Russian Doll': 7 Best Movies & TV Shows That Bend Time and Reality

In season 1 of Russian Doll, Nadia Vulvokov (Natasha Lyonne) found herself trapped in a time loop, a similar concept explored in movies like Groundhog’s Day and Palm Springs. But season 2 ushers in an additional layer of complexity - one that manipulates Nadiya’s reality and leaves her trapped living amongst the past and present.
TV SHOWS
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marisa Tomei
Person
Alice Munro
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Jane Austen
Person
Joel Kim Booster
Person
Conrad Ricamora
Person
Margaret Cho
thedigitalfix.com

Top Gun’s volleyball scene nearly got the director fired

The 1986 movie Top Gun has gone down as one of the best action movies of all time, and has tons of memorable scenes. However, one sequence is especially famous: the iconic and oiled up volleyball game between the hunky pilots. But it was this iconic moment in the film that apparently almost cost the Top Gun director, Tony Scott, his job.
MOVIES
Collider

10 Must-See LGTBQ+ Anime Film/Series To Celebrate Pride Month

While love that transgress the rigid barriers of gender should be acknowledged every day, June is the official month celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in multitudinous ways. Also known as Pride Month, the interval is consolidated for commemorating the hard struggles the LGBTQ+ community has experienced in their fight for equal rights, as well as spotlighting diverse people who felt great pride in their true sexual identities.
SOCIETY
Collider

'Stranger Things': Exploring Steve's Journey From Adolescence to Mature Independence

Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Season 4 Volume I of Stranger Things.Stranger Things is a coming-of-age allegory with supernatural worlds, creatures, and other bizarre obstacles that all represent childhood trauma. With the recent release of Season 4, Volume 1, the show proves that it can be bigger, better, and scarier. In this popular series, with an exciting super-powered protagonist at the heart of its mystery, another pillar of the show began his journey as a flat stereotype. The glue of Stranger Things is the much-adored Steve Harrington (Joe Keery). His transformation from a jerk, to a lovable babysitter, and now to a reluctant hero, deserves to be explored.
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Sci-Fi TV Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

Something very characteristic of the late 90s and early 2000s in pop culture was the proliferation of sci-fi TV series, with interesting plots running the gamut from space travel to other planets or alien contacts, to artificial intelligence and genetic modifications. And as these TV series arrived, they quickly dropped...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Island#Queer#Rom Com#Booster
Collider

10 Longest Running Live-Action Sitcoms, Ranked

In 1947, Mary Kay and Johnny debuted, the first sitcom in the United States. The sitcom followed the lives of Mary Kay and her husband Johnny in New York. Sitcoms or situation comedies rely on a group of reoccurring characters having specific goals that they needed to accomplish by the end of the episode.
TV SERIES
Collider

‘Pennywise: The Story of IT’ Documentary Trailer Dives into the Making of 1990 TV Film

Over three decades ago, Stephen King's ancient evil entity was manifested from the pages of his iconic 1986 horror novel It. Only four years after the novel's release, ABC aired a two-part television miniseries that would shake horror fans to their cores for generations. Pennywise the dancing clown instantly became a haunted household name, thanks to the vision of the cast and crew of IT. Now, as Pennywise is wont to do, the shape-shifting killer clown has returned once again in a documentary titled Pennywise: The Story of IT which details the making of the miniseries, and BloodyDisgusting has the trailer.
MOVIES
Collider

8 Sci-Fi Novels That Would Make Awesome TV Series

Science Fiction has never really been out of fashion. With seemingly eternal tentpoles like Star Wars and Star Trek constantly delivering new films and series audiences seem more receptive than ever to stories set amongst the stars or in the future. The outstanding adaptation of James S.A. Corey's Expanse series...
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Resident Evil' to 'The Gray Man': Netflix's 10 Biggest Original Movies/TV Shows Coming This Summer

Earlier this year, Netflix showcased their big original movie line-up for 2022 and some of those movies have already made a big splash. Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds’ sci-fi action comedy The Adam Project was one of Netflix’s biggest releases back in March and the Rebel Wilson-led comedy Senior Year hit the service just last month. On the tv front, Netflix’s biggest series, including Russian Doll, Bridgerton, and Love, Death, & Robots, returned for new seasons and Stranger Things just came back with the first half of its highly anticipated fourth season.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Collider

6 Things To Expect From 'The Orville: New Horizons'

The Orville marks the first live-action television series created by Seth MacFarlane. MacFarlane, best known for his work on American Dad and Family Guy, conceived the show due to wanting “to do something like this show ever since I was a kid.” The show is inspired by and based on The Twilight Zone and Star Trek, and its first two seasons aired on FOX.
TV SERIES
Collider

5 Times Different Sitcoms Had the Same Story Arc

There are so many television sitcom series with a seemingly never-ending stream of episode ideas, plot points, and story arcs — it’s a wonder that anyone can ever envision an original idea without dipping into another sitcom’s creative well. The truth is, this happens surprisingly often, intentionally or not.
TV SERIES
Collider

How to Watch ‘Irma Vep’: Where to Stream the Alicia Vikander Series

Irma Vep, the 1996 cult classic movie is getting a 21st-century television adaptation featuring Alicia Vikander in the titular role. Irma Vep is written and directed by Olivier Assayas, who also created the cinematic version in 1996. The story of the Irma Vep miniseries takes from the original movie plot...
MOVIES
Collider

How ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Part 1 Failed Eleven’s Empowerment Journey

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 1. Throughout Stranger Things, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has been on a journey of empowerment. In Season 1, she escapes Hawkins Lab, where she was forced to undergo experiments by an abusive father figure, Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). She finds friends and allies, and helps save the town from a Demogorgon with her powers. Season 2 sees Eleven learning how to control her powers from her “sister” Kali (Linnea Berthelsen), who also escaped Brenner. She learns that she has a choice in how she uses her abilities and once again saves the town. In Season 3, Eleven finds a balance between the savior role she was thrust into and living life as a normal teen. She loses her powers, but seems to have a future ahead of her where she’s free to make her own choices without the pressure of being the one and only savior of Hawkins. However, Season 4 Part 1 sends Eleven backward in this journey by taking away her agency and framing her as a monstrous “other.”
TV SERIES
Collider

From 'Cowboy Bebop' to 'Neon Genesis Evangelion': 10 Amazing Sci-Fi Anime on Netflix

Sci-fi is an established genre, and it's more than just laser swords, ships, and time travel. That stuff is cool, but it's also about human nature, ethics, technology, and looking to the future to comment on our present. All of the best science fiction stories do this, even with the more fantastical outings like Star Wars.
COMICS
Collider

The 10 Most Important Episodes of 'Barry' To Rewatch Before Season 3

Equal parts true comedy and dark drama, Barry stars Bill Hader (Saturday Night Live, It: Chapter Two, Trainwreck) as former marine Barry Berkman as he attempts to find an escape from his occupation as a hitman. Using an acting class as his way to reconnect to people and find redemption, the show frequently provides unexpected twists by playing in both of these vastly different worlds.
TV SERIES
Collider

'The Boys' Showrunner on Why Season 3 Immediately Pays Off Last Season's Shocker

With The Boys finally back in town (or on television) for Season 3, there are certainly still mysteries hanging overhead when it comes to specific questions that were raised in the second season's finale? What will be the exact fallout from Homelander's (Antony Starr) relationship with Stormfront (Aya Cash), and not just in a PR nightmare sense? What does that mean for the rest of the Seven, including Starlight (Erin Moriarty), whose approval ratings seem to have eclipsed even that of her teammate's? And how will Hughie (Jack Quaid)'s dynamic with Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and the rest of The Boys change now that he's actually working in a government-acknowledged job wrangling supes as part of the Federal Bureau of Superhuman Affairs — unbeknownst to him, underneath an actual supe in Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Dourit)?
TV SERIES
Collider

10 Underrated Superhero Films Which Were Better Than MCU Movies

When it comes to film genres which dominated eras, we tend to think of the American western’s influence over the 50s and 60s, action movies defining the 80s, and, of course, the way superhero films have been unmatched for the last two decades. Over that time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reigned supreme, with only Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy - which concluded ten years ago - able to consistently match the MCU for quality and box office success.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy