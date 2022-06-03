ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs woman arrested on Trespass, Drug and Disorderly Conduct charges

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs woman was arrested following a disturbance Thursday afternoon.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Andrea Pixler was charged with Trespass – Refuse to Vacate, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense, and Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gesture.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pixler was warned to stay off Chapel Ridge Apartments property unless she was actively moving her belongings. She was evicted from her apartment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
