Council Bluffs woman arrested on Trespass, Drug and Disorderly Conduct charges

(Council Bluffs) A Council Bluffs woman was arrested following a disturbance Thursday afternoon.

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Andrea Pixler was charged with Trespass – Refuse to Vacate, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine) 1st Offense, and Disorderly Conduct – Abusive Epithets/Threatening Gesture.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pixler was warned to stay off Chapel Ridge Apartments property unless she was actively moving her belongings. She was evicted from her apartment.