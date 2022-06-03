ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Customs officers find 23 lbs of cocaine in wheelchair at Charlotte airport

By Kathryn Hubbard
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29EmA3_0fzQirnk00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — An arriving passenger at Charlotte Douglas International Airport arrived on Tuesday with more than just a rolling electric wheelchair when met by United States Customs and Border Protection officers.

Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, 22, arrived in Charlotte on a flight from the Dominican Republic and met CBP officers using an electric wheelchair to conceal packages of a white powdery substance, federal officials said.

Sign up for CBS 17’s Crime Tracker newsletter

Lopez-Morel is a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

After going under further inspection by officers involving a closer examination of the motorized chair, CBP officers found the packages within the seat cushions containing the substance that tested positive for cocaine.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT,” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

A total of four packages containing more than 23 pounds of cocaine discovered inside the wheelchair have an estimated street value of $378,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiXOO_0fzQirnk00
(USCBP)

CBP officers placed Lopez-Morel under arrest and the cocaine and wheelchair were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Queen City’s Border Enforcement Security Team and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for further investigation.

Lopez-Morel was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

23 pounds of cocaine found hidden in electric wheelchair at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officials found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in the seat cushion of an arriving passenger’s electric wheelchair at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Officials said 22-year-old Alexander Lopez-Morel, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S., arrived in Charlotte from a flight from […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

Manhunt underway after shooting reported near North Carolina hospital

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — A man accidentally shot his sister in the leg at a Goldsboro hospital Sunday, according to police in Wayne County. NBC affiliate WRAL-TV reports the Wayne Memorial Hospital went into lockdown around 8:20 p.m., citing the Wayne County Sheriff's Office. The Goldsboro Police Department said Monday the shooting was accidental. Officers are now looking for Allen Carmichael, 40, who is the brother of the victim, to serve him a warrant for carrying a concealed weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Cocaine#Crime#Customs#Clt#Cbp Area Port#Uscbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBTW News13

VIDEO: Man stops thief from stealing SUV in North Carolina

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man stopped a thief from stealing his SUV on Tuesday at a Salvation Army in Asheboro, according to an Asheboro Police Department incident report. The incident happened around 3 p.m. on East Dixie Drive. In the video, the SUV’s owner is seen running up to the vehicle as the thief […]
Fox 46 Charlotte

Man shot following dispute in Albemarle, police say

ALBEMARLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 21-year-old is facing serious charges after shooting another man following a dispute Friday evening in Albemarle, police said Monday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 6:30 p.m. Friday near 200 South Morrow Ave. 42-year-old Edward Emrich was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
FOX8 News

Pittsboro man charged with strangling woman in the presence of minor

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple counts of assault on a female, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 8:40 a.m. on Thursday morning, deputies came to the 5300 block of Mt. Olive Church Road after getting reports of a “physical domestic disturbance.” Deputies say they heard “an active […]
PITTSBORO, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Deputies Seize Drugs, Weapons During Mecklenburg County Eviction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, deputies arrested three suspects on drug and weapons charges while executing an eviction in north Charlotte. Around 12:50 p.m., deputies knocked on the door of an apartment on University Executive Park Drive and announced themselves as with the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies noticed the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One person killed in shooting in west Charlotte

Four children were inside a house in York County when a tree nearly fell on it. Severe thunderstorms caused damage across Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina. Man tries to smuggle drugs into airport with electric wheelchair. Updated: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT. Agents found 23 pounds...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Bail bondsman shoots man outside Gastonia home, authorities say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot by at least one bail bondsman in the Gastonia area Friday morning, authorities said. According to Gastonia Police, the shooting happened outside a home on Diane 29 Theater Road. The 24-year-old was seriously injured in the shooting, which happened around 6:41...
GASTONIA, NC
CBS 17

CBS 17

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy