After a disappointing finish in the preceding Liberty District Tournament, the Langley Saxons did far better on the next run of the ladder. With a 3-0 record, the Saxons won the 6D North Region tournament, defeating the McLean Highlanders, 1-0, in overtime on Langley’s home field in the high-school championship match. The Saxons, the No. 3 seed from the Liberty District, downed the Madison Warhawks, 5-4, in the first round, then blanked Liberty tourney champion Washington-Liberty, 3-0, in the semifinals.

MCLEAN, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO