CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Relief from soaring gas prices might be on the way for West Virginians. During a regular COVID-19 briefing on Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said that he is considering calling a special session of the State Legislature, and he said that a gas tax holiday is at the top of the list of issues he’d potentially bring to the table.

GAS PRICE ・ 8 HOURS AGO