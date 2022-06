Everyone knew it was coming, but it was still a sight to behold. Two weeks ago, in the middle of third period, hundreds of Riverside High School students put down their pencils, closed their textbooks, and extinguished their Bunsen burners to march, pass-less, through the halls, gather in front of the school, and voice their support for reproductive rights in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that aims to overturn Roe v. Wade.

DURHAM, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO