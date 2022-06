Learn about mussels in the Upper Cumberland with US Fish & Wildlife’s Andy Ford. The Upper Cumberland is a diverse mix of plants, flora, animals, and species – all amidst bodies of water, deep hollers, and scenic ridges. We explore some of the region’s animal life starting with one you may not think about too often – the mussel. Andy Ford is a Wildlife Biologist with the US Fish And Wildlife Service. The Service’s Tennessee office is located in Cookeville.

COOKEVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO