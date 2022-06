OLD FORGE, N.Y. – A Lyons Falls man was arrested twice in one day following two separate incidents in Old Forge. According to police in the town of Webb, 21-year-old Aquan Moultrie attacked an acquaintance near Point Park in Old Forge just before 11 p.m. on May 31. Moultrie allegedly punched and choked the victim until he was unable to breathe or talk. The victim eventually ran from Moultrie but he chased after him. Police say when Moultrie caught up with the victim he pushed him to the ground and stole his property.

OLD FORGE, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO