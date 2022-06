During COVID-19 in 2020, lots of us went through cabin fever and became creative in ways to survive while being isolated at home. DJ D-Nice from the ‘90s really helped people get through it by streaming club mixes online and millions of people loved it. Now he’s coming to Jacksonville to celebrate live. Local Radio Personality Shaunee Jones explains what will make this performance unique for this upcoming Father’s Day.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO