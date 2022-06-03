ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Controlling the waveform of ultrashort infrared pulses

By Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of laser physicists of the attoworld team at LMU and the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics has achieved unprecedented control over light pulses in the mid-infrared wavelength range. Ultrashort infrared light pulses are the key to a wide range of technological applications. The oscillating infrared...

phys.org

Related
Nature.com

Testing 3D printed biological platform for advancing simulated microgravity and space mechanobiology research

The advancement of microgravity simulators is helping many researchers better understanding the impact of the mechanically unloaded space environment on cellular function and disfunction. However, performing microgravity experiments on Earth, using simulators such as the Random Positioning Machine, introduces some unique practical challenges, including air bubble formation and leakage of growth medium from tissue culture flask and plates, all of which limit research progress. Here, we developed an easy-to-use hybrid biological platform designed with the precision of 3D printing technologies combined with PDMS microfluidic fabrication processes to facilitate reliable and reproducible microgravity cellular experiments. The system has been characterized for applications in the contest of brain cancer research by exposing glioblastoma and endothelial cells to 24"‰h of simulated microgravity condition to investigate the triggered mechanosensing pathways involved in cellular adaptation to the new environment. The platform demonstrated compatibility with different biological assays, i.e., proliferation, viability, morphology, protein expression and imaging of molecular structures, showing advantages over the conventional usage of culture flask. Our results indicated that both cell types are susceptible when the gravitational vector is disrupted, confirming the impact that microgravity has on both cancer and healthy cells functionality. In particular, we observed deactivation of Yap-1 molecule in glioblastoma cells and the remodeling of VE-Cadherin junctional protein in endothelial cells. The study provides support for the application of the proposed biological platform for advancing space mechanobiology research, also highlighting perspectives and strategies for developing next generation of brain cancer molecular therapies, including targeted drug delivery strategies.
CANCER
Phys.org

Engineers model nanoscale crystal dynamics in easy-to-view system

Rice University engineers who mimic atom-scale processes to make them big enough to see have modeled how shear influences grain boundaries in polycrystalline materials. That the boundaries can change so readily was not entirely a surprise to the researchers, who used spinning arrays of magnetic particles to view what they suspect happens at the interface between misaligned crystal domains.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Highly sensitive and selective detection of dopamine with boron and sulfur co-doped graphene quantum dots

In this work, we report, the synthesis of Boron and Sulfur co-doped graphene quantum dots (BS-GQDs) and its applicability as a label-free fluorescence sensing probe for the highly sensitive and selective detection of dopamine (DA). Upon addition of DA, the fluorescence intensity of BS-GQDs were effectively quenched over a wide concentration range of DA (0"“340Â Î¼M) with an ultra-low detection limit of 3.6Â Î¼M. The quenching mechanism involved photoinduced electron transfer process from BS-GQDs to dopamine-quinone, produced by the oxidization of DA under alkaline conditions. The proposed sensing mechanism was probed using a detailed study of UV"“Vis absorbance, steady state and time resolved fluorescence spectroscopy. The high selectivity of the fluorescent sensor towards DA is established. Our study opens up the possibility of designing a low-cost biosensor which will be suitable forÂ detecting DA in real samples.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How bumps in 2D materials could smooth quantum investigations

Atoms do weird things when forced out of their comfort zones. Rice University engineers have thought up a new way to give them a nudge. Materials theorist Boris Yakobson and his team at Rice's George R. Brown School of Engineering have a theory that changing the contour of a layer of 2D material, thus changing the relationships between its atoms, might be simpler to do than previously thought.
CHEMISTRY
#Infrared Light#Waveform#Pulses#Laser#Lmu#Mpq
LiveScience

Earth: Facts about the Blue Planet

Earth is our home planet, the only place in the universe where we know for certain that life exists. Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago from a swirling cloud of gas and dust that gave rise to our entire solar system, including our star, the sun. Scientists hypothesize that this gas and dust collapsed into a disk, with different parts of the disk coalescing into each of the planets in the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

New Research Shows Exposure to High-Powered Microwave Frequencies Can Cause Brain Injuries

Texas A&M research findings could change the way we view directed energy and traumatic brain injuries. Contrary to what was once popular belief, microwave ovens don’t cause cancer. It’s a decades-old concern that may evoke an image of a child standing in front of a microwave, peering through the dimly-lit door, only to be told to take a few steps back or they could be sickened by an inexplicable illness or worse — radiation poisoning.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Acidified drinking water attenuates motor deficits and brain pathology in a mouse model of a childhood neurodegenerative disorder

We recently demonstrated that HCl-acidified drinking water, which is widely used in laboratory animal facilities, had some beneficial effects in the Cln3âˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model of juvenile Batten disease, a neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder1. Here we tested if acidified drinking water has therapeutic effects in Cln1R151X nonsense mutant mice, a model of the infantile form of Batten disease. In Cln1R151X mice, acidified drinking water received from weaning prevented the impairment in pole climbing ability measured at 3 and 6Â months of age. Histopathological analysis of the brain at 6Â months showed that acidified drinking water decreased the amount of lysosomal storage material, reduced astrocytosis in the striatum and somatosensory barrelfield cortex, and attenuated microglial activation in the thalamus. Compared to wild-type mice, the gut microbiota of Cln1R151X mice was markedly different. Acidified drinking water significantly altered the gut microbiota composition of Cln1R151X mice, indicating a contribution of gut bacteria to the therapeutic effects of acidified water. Our results in Cln1R151X mice suggest that acidified drinking water may have beneficial effects for patients with infantile Batten disease. This study also verifies that acidified drinking water can modify disease phenotypes in mouse models, contributing to the inter-laboratory variations in neurological and pathological findings.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Interesting Engineering

Scientists used magnetic resonance imaging to show brain inflammation in vivo for the first time

In a groundbreaking study, researchers from the UMH-CSIC Neurosciences Institute have conceived of an innovative non-invasive approach to imaging the microglial and astrocyte activation in the gray matter of the brain using diffusion-weighted magnetic resonance imaging (dw-MRI), according to a press release by the institution published on Friday. The development may have applications in Alzheimer's and other dementias, Parkinson's, and multiple sclerosis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Microvascular imaging of the unstained human superior colliculus using synchrotron-radiation phase-contrast microtomography

Characterizing the microvasculature of the human brain is critical to advance understanding of brain vascular function. Most methods rely on tissue staining and microscopy in two-dimensions, which pose several challenges to visualize the three-dimensional structure of microvessels. In this study, we used an edge-based segmentation method to extract the 3D vasculature from synchrotron radiation phase-contrast microtomography (PC-Î¼CT) of two unstained, paraffin-embedded midbrain region of the human brain stem. Vascular structures identified in PC-Î¼CT were validated with histology of the same specimen. Using the Deriche-Canny edge detector that was sensitive to the boundary between tissue and vascular space, we could segment the vessels independent of signal variations in PC-Î¼CT images. From the segmented volumetric vasculature, we calculated vessel diameter, vessel length and volume fraction of the vasculature in the superior colliculi. From high resolution images, we found the most frequent vessel diameter to be between 8.6"“10.2Â Âµm. Our findings are consistent with the known anatomy showing two types of vessels with distinctive morphology: peripheral collicular vessels and central collicular vessels. The proposed method opens up new possibilities for vascular research of the central nervous system using synchrotron radiation PC-Î¼CT of unstained human tissue.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scientists produce chimp genetic map to combat trafficking

Scientists have produced the first genetic map of chimpanzees in the wild, offering a detailed reconstruction of the endangered species' past migrations, and a new tool to combat illegal trafficking. The genomic catalogue, which includes 828 individuals from across their vast African range, can now be used to link kidnapped...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

New gold-standard quality control tool for RNA sequencing in single cells

Researchers at Karolinska Institutet are introducing a new gold standard quality-control tool for counting of mRNA molecules in single cell sequencing. The new method is described in the journal Nature Methods. Professor Rickard Sandberg along with co-authors Christoph Ziegenhain, Gert-Jan Hendriks, Michael Hagemann-Jensen from Rickard Sandberg's lab at the Department...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Origin of the boson peak in amorphous solids

Scientists from the Institute of Industrial Science at The University of Tokyo used molecular dynamics simulations to better understand the unusual properties of amorphous solids, such as glass. They found that certain dynamical defects help explain the allowed vibrational modes inside the material. This work may lead to controlling the properties of amorphous materials.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Phase separation found in immune response within cells

Protein complexes that play a critical role in launching an immune response assemble in droplets that form within the liquid environment in cells much like oil droplets in water, UT Southwestern scientists report in a new study. The findings, published in Molecular Cell, could lead to new interventions to regulate immunity in individuals with overactive or underactive immune responses.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New technology protects authenticity of engineered cell lines

Advances in synthetic biology and genome editing have led to a growing industry to develop customized cell lines for medical research. These engineered cell lines, however, can be vulnerable to misidentification, cross-contamination and illegal replication. A team of University of Texas at Dallas researchers has developed a first-of-its-kind method to...
TECHNOLOGY
Phys.org

Worms, nutrient cycling supports Coorong remediation

A new article in Science of The Total Environment led by Flinders University describes how transferring poor sediments to more healthy nearby areas of the Ramsar-listed Coorong shallow lagoon, and returning macrobenthic organisms such as worms, can help reboot important sediment nutrient cycling through a process called "bioturbation" to aid food web remediation.
WILDLIFE

