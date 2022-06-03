ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Pregnant With Baby #2: We’re So ‘Excited’

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
There’s a bun in the oven! Mandy Moore, 38, announced that she’s pregnant with her second child in an Instagram post on Friday, June 3. The baby will be Mandy’s second with her husband Taylor Goldsmith, 36, after their first son. She seemed so excited to welcome a second baby boy and for her son August Harrison, 15 months, to be a big brother!

Mandy announced that she was pregnant with a picture of Gus in a cute t-shirt that read, “Big Brother.” In the caption, the This Is Us star revealed that she was excited for what this new adventure in motherhood would bring. “One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to star,” she wrote in the caption. “And are we ever so deeply grateful and excited. Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!”

Most of all, the In Real Life singer seemed most excited for her older son to have a baby brother. “Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can’t wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother,” she wrote. Taylor shared the same photo of Gus to his Instagram, also saying that he was going to be the “best big brother” and that Mandy would be the “best mom of two.” He seemed over the moon to have another baby on the way. “There’s a good chance I’m the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we’re gonna double it,” he wrote.

Mandy has been married to Taylor, who sings for the alternative band Dawes, since 2018. The Princess Diaries actress announced that she’d given birth to their first son, Gus, in February 2021. “We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined,” she wrote at the time. Since Gus’ birth, Mandy has shared all sorts of milestones with the little one, including his first time in the ocean, and he was even featured in the music video for her song “In Real Life.”

