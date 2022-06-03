ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BreakingAC

Linwood looking for suspicious male

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47a3KJ_0fzQhAFe00

Linwood police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who as acting suspiciously at the Arboretum on Thursday morning.

Still images released showing the man were difficult to make out. “Unfortunately, these are the best images we have at this time,” police said.

The man was in the Arboretum at about 6:45 a.m., and fled east on foot up Morris Avenue toward Shore Road.

No details were given about his alleged activities there.

Police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if any video is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Timothy Devine at 609-926-7979 or email tdevine@linwoodpd.org.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mGxFS_0fzQhAFe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZSZ4s_0fzQhAFe00

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Possible Drowning Reported Off Cape May (DEVELOPING)

First responders were called to a possible drowning on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. A swimmer was pulled from the ocean along East Preston Avenue in Wildwood Crest before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, initial reports said. An unconfirmed report said that CPR was in...
CAPE MAY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Sgt
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces South Jersey Residents

Several residents were displaced by a house fire in South Jersey, authorities said. On Monday, June 6, at 7:44 pm, Gloucester Township police responded to Mulberry Street, in the Sicklerville Section of Gloucester Township for a report of a house fire. Police found heavy fire and smoke from the residence....
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

28-year-old N.J. woman fatally struck on highway, police say

A Hopatcong woman was fatally stuck by a vehicle in Bridgewater Township early Sunday morning, police said. Kelsey Benson, 28, sustained fatal injuries after being struck by a car on Rt. 28 westbound near Vanderveer Road in the Somerset County township shortly after midnight. Police said Benson was walking on...
firststateupdate.com

Rider Killed In Tragic Middletown Motorcycle Accident Sunday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Sunday morning in Middletown, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on June 5, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road from the intersection with...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
sauconsource.com

Missing Bucks Woman Found Alive on State Game Lands, Police Say

An Upper Black Eddy woman who vanished May 31 has been found alive, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Saturday. According to a news release, 29-year-old Lauren Anne Gregory was found on Friday around 8:40 p.m. in a wooded area on state game lands near Lake Warren in upper Bucks County.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
2K+
Followers
250
Post
429K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy