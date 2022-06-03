Linwood looking for suspicious male

Linwood police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who as acting suspiciously at the Arboretum on Thursday morning.

Still images released showing the man were difficult to make out. “Unfortunately, these are the best images we have at this time,” police said.

The man was in the Arboretum at about 6:45 a.m., and fled east on foot up Morris Avenue toward Shore Road.

No details were given about his alleged activities there.

Police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if any video is available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Timothy Devine at 609-926-7979 or email tdevine@linwoodpd.org.