Pleasantville man tried to lure, assault 13-year-old girl, police say

By Lynda Cohen
 4 days ago
A Pleasantville man is charged with attempted sexual assault after he allegedly tried to lure a 13-year-old girl on her way to the school bus.

The girl was walking to her bus stop in the 600 block of Risley Avenue at about 7:18 a.m., when she saw an adult male approaching her from behind, according to the report.

Startled, she turned and walked in the opposite direction, she told police. The man then quickly came up and grabbed her shoulders, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.

The girl ran toward a school bus driving in the area, and the driver and bus aid who witnessed the incident intervened, Schlachter said.

The man fled on foot.

Jamil Boston was arrested after an investigation led by Detective Sgt. Brandon Stocks

Boston, 38, is charged with attempted child luring, attempted sexual assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a detention hearing.

The Atlantic County jail does not release mug shots under a order by the former prosecutor.

IN THIS ARTICLE
