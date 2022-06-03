ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The 'Top Chef: Houston' Fan Favorite Award Is Down to Two Finalists

Distractify
Distractify
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the Top Chef: Houston finale. Just under three months after Top Chef: Houston first premiered on Bravo, the latest season of the hit cooking competition has officially concluded. Longtime frontrunner and technically-trained chef Buddha Lo secured his victory in Tucson after serving the judges...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'Top Chef's Season 20 Location Takes the Show on an International Journey

Although it seems like just yesterday Top Chef Season 19 crowned a winner, fans are already eager for Season 20. For the most recent season of the show, competitors and judges Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, and Gail Simmons all traveled to Houston, Texas. Filming protocol dictated a strict coronavirus regimen, but now that it seems like the worst of the pandemic is over, where will the show go next?
TV SHOWS
Parade

Top Chef Houston Finalists Buddha Lo, Evelyn Garcia, and Sarah Welch Talk Through Their Highs and Lows

Top Chef is back in the kitchen! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest chef told to pack their knives and leave Houston. There are many paths to get to the end of a season of Top Chef, as season 19’s final three contestants show. Buddha Lo built a resume on creativity and highly-refined techniques, constantly impressing the judges with his ingenuity. Evelyn Garcia, on the other hand, steered into the foods that formed her as a chef, elevating ingredients and flavors that were essential parts of her home city of Houston. And Sarah Welch spent a whopping six episodes out of the competition, winning her way back through Last Chance Kitchen. And after she did, she proved her second chance was warranted, making an impression with both her food and deadpan confessionals. Despite these three different paths, only one will lead to the $250,000 grand prize and the coveted title of Top Chef.
HOUSTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Pioneer Woman' Favorite Is Leaving the Show

Things are about to be changing for The Pioneer Woman clan on Food Network. Ree Drummond celebrated the departure of her nephew, Stuart, sweetly before he headed off to a summer internship in Chicago ahead of college in the fall. The Food Network star shared the news on her Instagram...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Jesse Spencer lands first role following departure from Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire actor Jesse Spencer has landed a brand new role following his departure from the smash-hit NBC franchise. The 43-year-old actor, who played Captain Matthew Casey in the firefighter drama between 2012 and 2021, has been cast in the upcoming Disney+ drama-comedy Last Days of the Space Age which will see him return to his native Australia.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

Former ‘Chicago PD’ Actor Ryan Carr Arrested: Report

Ryan Carr, a Hollywood stuntman, acting teacher, and former “Chicago PD” actor, was reportedly arrested on charges of sexual battery of a minor, rape, and sexual assault. According to CBS Tallahassee, “Chicago PD” actor Ryan Carr was arrested after a complaint revealed he was providing alcohol and drugs to a minor. This was in order to coerce her into having sexual relations with him. The victim was notably a student of his at the Young Actors Conservatory in Thomasville, Georgia.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Cohen
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: Who Died in the Season 9 Finale? — Plus, Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Picking up where we left off in the penultimate episode, Chicago P.D.’s Season 9 finale found Intelligence scrambling to bring down Escano, who was going scorched earth on his whole operation. While Upton would be just fine after that explosion which briefly knocked her out, the same couldn’t be said about the investigation. Escano was still on the run, and Anna feared that he would find her and kill her like he has everyone else who betrayed him. Voight promised to get her into witness protection once she spoke to an assistant district attorney. Meanwhile,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aussie
Cinemablend

CBS’ Fall 2022 TV Schedule Reveals Series Replacing Bull And Magnum P.I., Along With A Big Thursday Night Change-Up

With all the finales currently airing across network TV, it's easy for one's mind to think ahead to the summer while wondering about everything that'll be filling up primetime during the hottest months of the year. Thankfully, we don't have to wait any longer to get a peek at how the Fall TV schedule will turn out, with networks like ABC unveiling its future plans. CBS is the latest broadcaster to clue viewers in on what'll be shaking when September rolls around, including how it'll be replacing vacating hit dramas Bull and Magnum P.I., as well as how its biggest night of sitcoms is getting more dramatic.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Chris Van Etten Is Leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL

Unfortunately for Terry, Chet is on his way out of Port Charles as portrayer Chris Van Etten is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. In the recent issue of Soap Opera Digest, a setside source reported that the storyline had to be cut short because Van Etten moved away from California with his family.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Masked Singer Orville Peck on Being Openly Gay in Country Music: ‘We’ve Always Been There’

Click here to read the full article. Orville Peck grew up in South Africa before moving to Toronto with his family when he was 15. A theater kid and a trained ballet dancer, he eventually headed to London and appeared in a play in the West End. But his acting career was short-lived because his true passion was making music — country music. “All I ever wanted to do was be a country singer,” Peck says. “I finally got the courage when I was in my 20s to put all of the things I love together and just do the dang...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Outsider.com

Jeopardy!’: Watch the Emotional Moment Champ Ryan Long Nearly Moves Mayim Bialik to Tears

It’s safe to say Mayim Bialik has had a series of ups and downs while hosting “Jeopardy.” Since taking her spot behind the podium, viewers have criticized her clothes and humor, and even the show’s producers wanted her to change her delivery. The TV star has held a strong poker face despite all of this. However, on Thursday’s episode, Bialik showed emotion after a contestant hit a nerve.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

What Are NeNe Leakes's Kids Up to Now? Here's the Scoop

One of the most talked-about reality stars is Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes. Not only is she a reality TV star, but she’s also a television presenter, actress, author, fashion designer, businesswoman, and social media influencer. A lot of people are focused on her current relationship, as...
DRINKS
FanSided

Chicago PD Season 10 is not coming to NBC in June 2022

We know that Chicago PD Season 10 is definitely happening. When can we expect the season to premiere on NBC? Here’s what we know so far. After that intense season finale, we have one major question. What is Voight going to do next? Anna died partly because of his lies. He may also feel responsible because he kept her in as an untrained undercover CI for longer than she wanted to be there. She was cracking, and he refused to pull her.
CHICAGO, IL
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
153K+
Followers
22K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy