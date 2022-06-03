The 'Top Chef: Houston' Fan Favorite Award Is Down to Two Finalists

Top Chef is back in the kitchen! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom interviews the latest chef told to pack their knives and leave Houston. There are many paths to get to the end of a season of Top Chef, as season 19’s final three contestants show. Buddha Lo built a resume on creativity and highly-refined techniques, constantly impressing the judges with his ingenuity. Evelyn Garcia, on the other hand, steered into the foods that formed her as a chef, elevating ingredients and flavors that were essential parts of her home city of Houston. And Sarah Welch spent a whopping six episodes out of the competition, winning her way back through Last Chance Kitchen. And after she did, she proved her second chance was warranted, making an impression with both her food and deadpan confessionals. Despite these three different paths, only one will lead to the $250,000 grand prize and the coveted title of Top Chef.

