CCC announces new Hastings campus president

Jerald “Jerry” B. Lindley, 63 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Bryan Medical East in Lincoln. He was born on January 10, 1959 in Encino, California to Bruce and Doris (Kumpost) Lindley. Jerry grew up in Fair Oaks, California, graduating from Bella Vista High School in 1977. He worked in construction for a while after graduation and then went to truck driving school and got his CDL. Jerry moved to Nebraska in 1979 to live with his sister and brother-in-law working a variety of jobs and driving truck. In 1989, Jerry married Colleen Lawrence of Diller. Together they had 2 sons, Seth and Sam. He was a father and friend to both his boys and encouraged them to do their best as his motto was “never half-ass it”. Jerry had 2 grandchildren, Emmett and Adelyn whom he dearly loved and was already teaching them to laugh, love and learn about life. He was a talented welder, engineer and master craftsman creating both new inventions and repairing broken equipment for his many customers and friends in his shop, “Dirt Road Fab”. Jerry enjoyed building log splitters, motorcycles, go carts, trailers and a four-wheel drive tractor and backhoe in his spare time. When it was fixed by Jerry, it was better than brand new. He loved helping his community building the bell tower for the Methodist church in Plymouth, coaching little league, running chains for Tri County football games and helping with the Legion ballpark.

PLYMOUTH, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO