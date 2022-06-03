ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CCC announces new Hastings campus president

By Michael Shively
News Channel Nebraska
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHASTINGS, NE — Central Community College is hiring from within for its new Hastings campus president. CCC announced on Friday that Chris Waddle will succeed Dr. Jerry Wallace, pending board approval. Wallace is leaving to become president of Danville Community College in Virginia. Waddle has been with CCC...

rivercountry.newschannelnebraska.com

Grand Island Independent

Grand Island triplets earn degrees from Nebraska Wesleyan

A trio of hard-working Grand Island Central Catholic graduates earned their degrees May 7 from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. It was a big day for triplets Alex, Alberto and Jacqui Ortega. Their parents, Maria and Alberto, wanted their kids to get far more education than they did growing up...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

As senior vice chancellor, Charlie Bicak ‘helped build the modern-day UNK’

KEARNEY – When Charlie Bicak retires later this month, he and wife Marylin won’t be leaving Kearney to spend their golden years in some faraway location. You’ll still see him around the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus – at theater productions, music concerts, athletic contests and other events.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel

Hastings resident Georgia May (Wilkinson) Bishel, 103, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 4, 2022. Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Dr. Lee R.Wigert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 9- 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 at the funeral home and one hour before the service at the church with the family present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Czech Language Foundation and the Georgia Bishel Child Literacy Fund. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Georgia’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ava Joan (Thompson) Johnson

Ava Joan Thompson Johnson, 87 years of age of Fairbury, Nebraska passed away peacefully at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury, Nebraska. She was born October 29, 1934 to Solomon S. Thompson and Thelma Louise Davis Thompson at Robinson, Kansas. Shortly after, they moved to Battie, Kansas for a short time, then back to Robinson. When she was in the second grade they moved to Glenville, Nebraska for about six (6) months. Her father was a section foreman for the Union Pacific Railroad (UPPR) which was the reasons for the moves. They then moved to Fairbury, where he bid on a job, when she was in the third grade. She spent the rest of her life in Fairbury.
FAIRBURY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Bank of Doniphan gets new owner effective Tuesday

MCCOOK — MNB Financial Services, Inc., the parent company of MNB Bank, headquartered in McCook, announced its application to acquire Doniphan Bancshares, Inc. has been approved and the purchase transaction will be completed Tuesday, June 7. The acquisition agreement will bring Bank of Doniphan locations in Hastings, Grand Island...
MCCOOK, NE
1011now.com

Recent Lincoln High Graduate makes documentary of school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A recent graduate at Lincoln High is giving back to his school. What started as a class project has turned into a documentary featuring Lincoln’s oldest high school. Lincoln High celebrated its 150th anniversary in April. Riek Bol made a six minute video for that celebration....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Peru State bowling signs Caitlynn Gronenthal for 2022-23 season

(Peru, Neb.)—Earlier this spring Peru State bowling coordinator Brenda Lutz signed Caitlynn Gronenthal for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Gronenthal is from Leigh, Nebraska and went to Humphrey Jr./Sr. High School. Gronenthal is the daughter of Brandie and Jason Gronenthal. She plans to study Criminal Justice Counseling while attending Peru...
LEIGH, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Jerald "Jerry" B. Lindley

Jerald “Jerry” B. Lindley, 63 years of age, of Plymouth passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Bryan Medical East in Lincoln. He was born on January 10, 1959 in Encino, California to Bruce and Doris (Kumpost) Lindley. Jerry grew up in Fair Oaks, California, graduating from Bella Vista High School in 1977. He worked in construction for a while after graduation and then went to truck driving school and got his CDL. Jerry moved to Nebraska in 1979 to live with his sister and brother-in-law working a variety of jobs and driving truck. In 1989, Jerry married Colleen Lawrence of Diller. Together they had 2 sons, Seth and Sam. He was a father and friend to both his boys and encouraged them to do their best as his motto was “never half-ass it”. Jerry had 2 grandchildren, Emmett and Adelyn whom he dearly loved and was already teaching them to laugh, love and learn about life. He was a talented welder, engineer and master craftsman creating both new inventions and repairing broken equipment for his many customers and friends in his shop, “Dirt Road Fab”. Jerry enjoyed building log splitters, motorcycles, go carts, trailers and a four-wheel drive tractor and backhoe in his spare time. When it was fixed by Jerry, it was better than brand new. He loved helping his community building the bell tower for the Methodist church in Plymouth, coaching little league, running chains for Tri County football games and helping with the Legion ballpark.
PLYMOUTH, NE
Sand Hills Express

NRCA Tour Nebraska 2022 Event Held on Area Highways

Central Nebraskans enjoyed watching fabulous cars and friendly people cruising through several communities Saturday, June 4th and Sunday, June 5th during the NRCA Tour Nebraska “driving event” covering 600 miles in two days. Hundreds of cars traveled to Valentine and back to North Platte on Saturday. Leaving North Platte bright and early on Sunday, the drivers guided their dream cars and pickups to Arnold and community members provided refreshments and snacks at the Arnold Community Building. Broken Bow was the next destination and then on to Ord. The tour then traveled through Loup City, ending their trip at Kearney.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska counties inconsistent in who is sent early ballot request cards

LINCOLN — Individual decisions by a dozen county election officials about mail notifications could affect which voters turn out for the June 28 special election in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.  The election between Republican State Sen. Mike Flood and Democratic Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks will determine who represents the district through the end of the […] The post Nebraska counties inconsistent in who is sent early ballot request cards appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Dozens gather at Nebraska capitol to demand safer guns laws

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Calls for gun control grow louder and louder in the wake of several mass shootings. Some of those voices are right here in Nebraska. On Saturday, dozens of people gathered at the Nebraska State Capitol for the ‘March for our Lives” event to demand safer gun laws.
NEBRASKA STATE
knopnews2.com

UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard is honoring their former teammate Emily Siebenhor. Siebenhor, 20, died in a car crash Sunday night in Lincoln. The team posted the following message on their on their Instagram account:. “Our hearts are broken to learn of the...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast grad, Creston native aspires to help children find loving homes

NORFOLK, Neb. – A recent graduate of Northeast Community College plans to continue her education this fall but has ambitions to eventually work in a capacity that will fulfill the dreams of children. Taylor Larson, of Creston, graduated in May with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Business...
NORFOLK, NE
1011now.com

North team wins the 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl ended on Saturday with the North team winning 17-15 at UNK’s Cope Stadium. The North team struck first scoring on a 47-yard touchdown from Grand Island’s Kytan Fyfe to Fremont’s Drew Sellon to take an 8-0 lead. Lincoln...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

First applications for casinos in Nebraska submitted Thursday

LINCOLN — Tom Sage said he’s never deposited two $1 million checks before in his life. But on Thursday, the director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission marched the hefty checks to the bank. It signaled that the first applications have been made to open casinos under the state’s voter-approved legalization of Las Vegas-style gambling.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Older generations of women lived under abortion ban in Nebraska

Three generations of women have grown up with abortion being legal and available, even though restricted, in Nebraska. But older women lived through a time when Nebraska law, like most around the nation, banned abortion except when necessary to preserve a woman’s life or when advised by two physicians.
NEBRASKA STATE
kelo.com

‘Real’ Nebraska Top Gun says persistence, tenacity needed to achieve elite ranking

LINCOLN, Neb. (KELO.com) — Loren Lippincott was helping his father clear some land with a bulldozer out in the Sandhills when suddenly, a F-4 Phantom jet roared overhead. They waved to get the pilot’s attention, and the pilot, likely based out of Lincoln, obliged, cutting a tight turn and performing an aerial roll overhead, before blasting off over the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Ronald E. Stocking

Ronald Earl Stocking passed away quietly to be with the Lord on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln at the age of 79 years. Ron was born February 26, 1943, in Denver, Colorado to Florence and Earl Stocking. His younger years were spent living in Missouri with 2 sisters and one brother.
LINCOLN, NE

