Royal Rascals: All The Times The Cheeky Children Made Us Laugh

Carrie Johnson chose a royal favourite for tonight's concert - Platinum Party at the Palace - a floral frock from The Vampire's Wife. Worn by Princess Beatrice, as well as Kate Middleton, the label has positioned itself as a winner for after-hours events that require polished pizazz. The exact dress is still available to buy on the brand's website or £795, but it's much more likely that Johnson, a famous fan of renting, borrowed the dress instead of buying it.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO