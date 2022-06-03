ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

‘American Idol’: Noah Thompson Reveals ‘Coolest Thing’ About Winning Season 20

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUxkq_0fzQfQd600

Noah Thompson is still pinching himself to make sure he’s not dreaming. Nearly two weeks ago, the Kentucky native took home the win during the finale of “American Idol.” Now, he’s opening up about the whirlwind experience.

Although he’s back home with his family, Thompson is still talking about his time in the singing competition. He recently sat down for an interview and described the process, his music, and what’s to come for the 20-year-old.

“It’s sunk in, it’s just kind of, it’s all just surreal to me, my grandma and everybody. It’s hard to believe man,” Thompson said tells WKYT about taking home the crown on “American Idol.” We first fell in love with Thompson’s voice when he auditioned for the judges. As a young construction worker and father, he used his gruff, authentic voice to win himself a golden ticket and America’s votes.

“This was a dream, but wasn’t something I thought could be reality,” he added. However, Thompson realized this his newfound fame in country music meant a great deal to those back home in Kentucky.

“For me I think that’s what the coolest part about it, is I get to represent our little town and there is not much to it, but it’s home. ‘Course I was proud of myself, but everybody was just proud,” said Thompson proudly.

Thompson released his new single, “One Day Tonight,” before winning “American Idol.” The good news continues as the song has rapidly climbed up the music charts to the No. 1 spot.

What’s next for ‘American Idol’ winner Noah Thompson

“When it hit number one, I just couldn’t believe it, like people are loving that song. I even love the song, I really did, I fell in love with the song,” said Thompson.

However, it’s not lost on Noah Thompson that his dream of winning “Idol” may have never come true if it weren’t for his friend, Arthur, who submitted his tape. But, according to Thompson, his friend knows that this is just the beginning. “He’s extremely proud and he’s just looking forward to seeing what happens with all of this,” said Thompson of his friend.

For now, the rising star is trying to get back to everyday life. He’s currently back home in Kentucky, where you might see him mowing his grass or weed-eating like he wasn’t just named “American Idol” just weeks ago. Although he’s trying to relax, it hasn’t stopped him from mapping out his next moves.

“Hopefully get some more songs out. I’m looking forward to trying to write some songs and get back in the studio and all that. And play some shows. That’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Thompson.

In addition, you might run into him at the upcoming CMA fest in Nashville, which he plans on attending.

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist HunterGirl Speaks Out After Season 20 Finale

During last night’s finale, “American Idol” crowned Noah Thompson as the Season 20 winner, and fellow finalist HunterGirl couldn’t be prouder of him. The rising country star from Winchester, Tennesee, has impressed the judges and audience since her audition. She immediately became a frontrunner in the competition, and she held onto that title all the way until the end when it was just her and Thompson.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Fan-Favorite Speaks Out About Losing 140 Pounds

All eyes are on “American Idol” Season 20’s Top 3 contestants as we draw near the final episode. Fans of the show are anxiously waiting to see whether Noah Thompson, Leah Marlene, or HunterGirl become this year’s winner. Meanwhile, one season 17 “American Idol” contestant, Wade Cota, is speaking out about achievements of his own. In a recent interview, he shared the story behind his incredible weight loss journey.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'American Idol' Star's Teen Sister Tragically Drowns

A female body recently recovered from a lake was identified as Madison Taylor, sister of former American Idol star Drake McCain Taylor. Taylor's body was pulled from Watts Bar Lake early Tuesday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said. Officers responded to the scene after Taylor went into the water from a boat for a swim and didn't resurface. Taylor was 19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
WNCT

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
OK! Magazine

'Jeopardy!' Fans Are Boycotting The Show After Ken Jennings Announces Mayim Bialik Will Be Taking Over As Host

What is ... discontent? On the Friday, May 6, episode of Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings announced he would be taking a break from guest hosting duties and giving the reins to past guest host Mayim Bialik — something that didn't sit well with adoring fans."I'm handing the keys back to the talented actor-producer-writer-director (!) @missmayim for a few months," the star, 47, tweeted after the show. "We are lucky to have her! Thanks for watching, and I'll be back before the end of the season."Jennings — the highest earning contestant in Jeopardy!'s history — has racked up a loyal fan base,...
TV SHOWS
extratv

Rosie O’Donnell Makes It Instagram Official with New GF Aimee

Rosie O’Donnell, 60, has just gone public with her new relationship!. On Wednesday, the first day of Pride month, Rosie made it Instagram official with her girlfriend Aimee, whose last name she has not revealed. O’Donnell reposted a photo from Aimee’s private Instagram. Aimee captioned the pic, “Happy PRIDE!!”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States#Wkyt
Outsider.com

Kid Rock Sends Message to Johnny Depp About Beating ‘Cancel Culture’ in Amber Heard Defamation Trial

On Friday, musician Kid Rock added his two cents like many others on social media who reacted to the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial verdict. In recent weeks, the famous couple’s years-long defamation case continued in the American court system. As it played out in the public eye, the court proceedings turned into a media frenzy as their tumultuous relationship was put on display for all to see.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Mother's Day 2022 was extra special for Gabby Barrett. The 22-year-old country singer announced Sunday that she is expecting her second child with her husband, fellow American Idol alum Cade Foehner. Barrett shared the exciting news on Instagram, where she posted a video of her ultrasound. In the post, the...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Winning American Idol comes with a cash prize and record deal

American Idol season 20 came to a close last night, after Noah Thompson was crowned the 2022 winner. HunterGirl, Leah Marlene and Noah Thompson were the final three contestants, but American Idol fans all over the world were Team Noah. Although being known for winning American Idol is a prize...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Beverly Hillbillies’: Donna Douglas Reflected On How Fans Respond To Seeing Her in Public

The classic TV sitcom, “The Beverly Hillbillies” aired for nine successful seasons between 1962 and 1971, despite the harsh commentary of industry critics. At the center of “The Beverly Hillbillies” family was Donna Douglas’s character, Elly May Clampett. Douglas had a successful run on the CBS series and afterward found herself in real estate, before seeing success as a singer, speaker, and author. Before her death in 2015, Donna Douglas revealed some of the realities of her role as well as her life outside of “The Beverly Hillbillies.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer and Wife Welcome Baby Girl

Rising country singer Chris Colston and his wife Peyton welcomed a baby girl on Friday, the couple shared. Emersyn Ruth Colston was born Friday at 12:30 a.m., one month early, they told PEOPLE. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in December. Colston, 26, said it "really didn't...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Randy Travis Mourns Death of Texas Country Music Legend Mickey Gilley

Country music star Randy Travis gave a public farewell to friend and colleague Mickey Gilley this week via Twitter. Travis captioned the tweet simply by saying “our kind thoughts and gentle prayers are sent to Cindy and the entire family, with love,” before signing his name. He then included a link to a 1986 performance and a few paragraphs summing up his relationship with the late musician and businessman who many credit for starting the “Urban Cowboy” movement of the late 1970s.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’ Finalist Leah Marlene Hopes To Go on Tour Soon

Days after the season 20 finale of “American Idol,” finalist Leah Marlene reveals she is hoping to go on tour soon. While speaking exclusively to HollywoodLife, Leah Marlene said she is hoping to put a tour together with fellow “American Idol” contestant, Fritz Hager. Ideally, we really want to put a tour together with us too,” Marlene explained. “And that’ll be much more songs written on the road and stuff. You’ll definitely be hearing from the duo of Leah and Fritz.”
MUSIC
InspireMore

A Last-Minute Change Turns Into Astounding Performance By “American Idol” Contestant.

Noah Thompson, a 20-year-old construction worker from a small town in Kentucky, is captivating the whole country with his voice, personality, and a set of beautiful blue eyes. But Noah’s talents go far beyond an impressive voice. This young father’s unique country spark has made him a fan favorite on the 20th season of “American Idol.” For his Top 14 Performance, Noah chose “Nobody to Blame” by Chris Stapleton. Despite his dedication to perfecting his performance, his mentor, Gabby Barrett, felt like something was missing. The problem? He wasn’t feeling the song.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

470K+
Followers
50K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy