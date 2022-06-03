ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iowa casino fined after security missed adult bringing child onto gaming floor

By O. Kay Henderson
Radio Iowa
 3 days ago

State gambling regulators have fined an eastern Iowa casino for letting a customer bring a four-year-old onto the gaming floor. Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission administrator Brian Ohorilko says it happened in the Catfish Bend Casino...

www.radioiowa.com

