See Bruce Willis Help 10-Year-Old Daughter Mabel With Her Loose Tooth in Sweet Family Photo

By Elyse Dupre
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis. If Bruce Willis' movies have taught fans anything, it's that he knows how to save the day. And that's exactly what he did when he helped his 10-year-old daughter Mabel Willis with her loose tooth. His wife, Emma Heming Willis,...

