Update: Crews make progress on 2-alarm San Bruno Mountain brushfire

BRISBANE (CBS SF) -- Fire crews were making good progress by late Friday morning on a brushfire burning on fog-bound San Bruno Mountain.

A line of fire moving through the tinder-dry brush was visible early Friday on the fog-covered mountainside above Airport Blvd and Tower Place to commuters on nearby Highway 101.

Fire officials said the blaze was first reported at 4:08 a.m. Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to the scene as the fire slowly grew to 5 acres by 7:50 a.m.

"South San Francisco and CAL FIRE Crews are on scene of an approximately 3 acre vegetation fire on the Southeast side of San Bruno Mountain," fire officials tweeted. "Fire crews are making good progress and there is no threat to structures or the City of Brisbane."

Firefighters were being aided by the moist, foggy conditions that slowed the advance of the flames.

Cal Fire officials said as a precaution, crews were dispatched to do possible structure defense in a nearby neighborhood.

"While no structures threatened, fire engines are parked at neighborhood for structure protection as a contingency," the agency tweeted.

Cal Fire said that the fire burned about 29 acres and was 70% contained as of shortly after 10 a.m. The Cal Fire CZU Twitter account posted video showing the burn area.

Crews will remain on scene for the majority of the day, South SF Fire officials said.

As of 11 a.m., South San Francisco police said that crews had made "great progress" on the fire. While Bayshore Boulevard was reopened to traffic, drivers were cautioned to stay aware of emergency vehicles in the area.