SUMMER TRAVEL: ARE AIRLINES MISSING THE MARK?

British Airways has cancelled 118 short-haul flights to and from its main base, London Heathrow airport on Tuesday.The Independent calculates 24 domestic flights have been grounded, including three round-trips from Heathrow to Edinburgh and two to each of Aberdeen, Glasgow and Jersey.At least 94 international flights are cancelled, including five round-trips from Heathrow to Amsterdam and holiday flights to Faro, Malaga and Olbia.In addition a Monday evening flight to Basel has been delayed until Tuesday afternoon.BA says the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice – with some departures taken out of the schedules many weeks...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 HOUR AGO