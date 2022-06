Frank “Frankie” Harry Madden, 84, of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, 2022. He was the loving husband of Marie (Pascale) Madden. Frank was born in Stamford, CT on February 18, 1938; a son of the late Harry and Catherine (Harrington) Madden. Frank married the love of his life Marie in 1959, together they raised two daughters who were the light of his life. He devoted much of his extra time to coaching them in sports, traveling across the country with them; bringing them to Disney World every year from 1973 to 1987. He was even the Indian Chief of the Indian princesses when they were young.

