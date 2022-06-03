The Worst Grill-Cleaning Mistakes You’re Probably Making (and How to Avoid Them)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Lunch on the beach, al fresco dinners, and brunch in the park are all lovely ways to enjoy a meal with friends and family. After all, eating outside is one of the bests parts of the warm summer months. That is, until the flies, mosquitos, and bees start swarming. There’s nothing worse than a relaxing meal in the sun combined with swatting pesky bugs off of your food and drinks (or worse, running away out of fear). Well, we’re here to share one ingenious and easy way to prevent that (formerly) inevitable turn of events. Enter: The Anti Bug Soda Can Protector. With these easy-to-use clip on attachments, you can enjoy all of your favorite canned beverages (from seltzer and beer to canned wine) without worrying about bugs trying to take a free bath in your drink.

