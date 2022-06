>Gunshot Victim in Critical Condition After Shooting in Swatara Township. (Swatara Township, PA) -- Local police say they have detained all suspects in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Swatara Township. Officers were dispatched to the 11-hundred block of Amber Lane for a reported shooting to find a person who'd been shot several times. The victim is reportedly in critical but stable condition. Police say there's no remaining threat to the public from the incident.

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO