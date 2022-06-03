ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, AR

Pulaski County Hunger Reduction Initiative gets $500k to help feed Arkansans

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark — A new initiative in Pulaski County hopes to feed Arkansans who just need a little help. The Pulaski County Quorum Court approved $500,000 for the Hunger...

Arkansas receives second $786.6 million; now, where to spend?

Arkansas has a good problem to have: What should it do with $842 million in federal funds sitting in the bank? That amount – actually $841,965,067.52 – is what’s left of money coming from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). It provided $195 billion in...
Shining a light on Black-owned businesses in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — In an effort to shine a light on Black owned businesses in Central Arkansas, one business created a free community expo that featured well over 50 other businesses just like theirs. They titled the event, 'Minding My Black Owned Business,' and event founders, Gabrielle Wilkerson,...
North Central Arkansas prepares for primary runoff election

Following the recent election day in Arkansas, a few primary races are still needing to be decided. A runoff election for various party nominations and other positions is scheduled for June 21. For the runoff, early voting will begin June 14 and continues through June 20. In Baxter County, early...
Safe Foods begins $14M expansion project in North Little Rock

Safe Foods Corp., the North Little Rock-based food safety management company, has started a $14 million expansion project that will increase production at its North Little Rock headquarters. According to a news release Monday (June 6), the construction of a new blending plant will double the production capacity for Safe...
Phi Beta Sigma host annual gun buyback event in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — With the uptick in recent gun violence, organizations and activists in Arkansas are joining forces to combat senseless violence. Since 1945 the Mu Beta Sigma chapter of Phi Beta Sigma has been using their influence to educate and affect change in the Little Rock community and today was no exception.
Governor looks to ensure safety of Arkansas students, teachers

As our nation mourns the death of nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, the national conversation has turned again to the need to make our schools more secure. In Arkansas, educators and legislators have long recognized the need for vigilance to keep our children safe....
You can fish for free this weekend in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Get your fishing gear and tackle box ready because free fishing weekend is back in Arkansas!. From Friday, June 10 through midnight Sunday, June 12, anyone in the state can fish without a fishing license or trout stamp. Approved by Governor Asa Hutchinson, this annual...
Construction begins on solar facility in Woodruff County

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation recently began construction of a 122-megawatt solar facility near the site of the former Carl Bailey Generation Station in Augusta. In a news release, officials said construction of the Woodruff County solar facility began in May. “AECC and our...
Deadline looms over Arkansas ballot issue groups

Citizen-led ballot issue groups have until June 8 to publish the title of their proposed constitutional amendments in an Arkansas newspaper. This deadline, which comes with a financial cost, has forced some groups to end their signature collecting efforts. Arkansans for World Class Education announced June 1 they did not...
Opinion: Medical malpractice trends in Northwest Arkansas

As abatement of COVID-19 eases restrictions on in-person court proceedings, medical malpractice litigation has resumed in earnest. In February, our team at Hall Booth Smith tried a multi-defendant, seven-day, $10 million paralysis case in northern Arkansas — something that would not have been possible during the dark days of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. The case illustrated one of the significant problems caused by the pandemic: delay.
Plant-based foods chef planning for expansion

The wins are building for Alicia Watson, chef and owner of Little Rock-based culinary wellness company Vito and Vera. She said her most recent win on Food Network TV show “Big Restaurant Bet” won’t change her plans to invest winnings to expand her plant-based prepared meals business across the state, including Northwest Arkansas.
Arkansas sheriffs concerned about jail overcrowding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Sheriffs across Arkansas are sounding the alarm on how stressed their county jails are. According to content partner KATV, hundreds of state inmates continue to overcrowd county jails as they wait to be transferred to state prisons. While the state just approved 500 new...
North Arkansas schools leaders addressing school safety regardless of legislative action

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Harrison Schools Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt says student safety will be the primary concern over the summer months. On Thursday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a pen and pad session, recommending the state use part of its estimated $1.4 billion surplus to increase school safety. He said the issue itself could be discussed in a special legislative session. The session could also highlight possible tax relief for Arkansans as prices jump.
Strawberry season cut short in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Times up! That’s exactly the case, as strawberry season in Jackson County was cut short. Matthew Davis with the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture said the weather was the main culprit for the early ending. He said the excessive rain plus cold weather...
Find every AGFC fish attractor with your phone or fishfinder

LITTLE ROCK – In April, Jon Stein, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) fisheries biologist in northwest Arkansas, had the opportunity to present to AGFC commissioners and the public the highlights from the latest large-scale habitat project at Beaver Lake. Biologists created 145 new fish attractor locations during the project, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to habitat and fish-attracting cover the AGFC has placed in the last five years. Thanks to the AGFC’s interactive map, you can get the exact GPS location of each fish attractor to load to your smartphone or fishfinder to get a head start on the search for more fish.
