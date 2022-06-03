Pulaski County Hunger Reduction Initiative gets $500k to help feed Arkansans

LITTLE ROCK – In April, Jon Stein, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) fisheries biologist in northwest Arkansas, had the opportunity to present to AGFC commissioners and the public the highlights from the latest large-scale habitat project at Beaver Lake. Biologists created 145 new fish attractor locations during the project, but it’s only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to habitat and fish-attracting cover the AGFC has placed in the last five years. Thanks to the AGFC’s interactive map, you can get the exact GPS location of each fish attractor to load to your smartphone or fishfinder to get a head start on the search for more fish.

