15 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for Luke's heartbreaking exit week

By Sophie Dainty
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks fans will need to have the tissues at the ready next week, as Luke Morgan's heartbreaking exit airs in an hour-long special. The unmissable episodes will also see Nancy give birth, Chesney Hawkes make a cameo and Martine make a big decision. Here's a full...

Hollyoaks Tom info

Hi just catching up on hollyoaks and left with a question. Tom turned 18 and in herited 1 million pounds but he and Yaz stuggling for money to get a house. Are we to belive he spent all the money on the cafe and market?. Just seems far fetched that...
11 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Next week on Emmerdale, Nicola is brutally attacked. Elsewhere, Mary confides in Rhona about her past, while Cain discovers the truth about Faith's illness. Here's a full collection of 11 big moments coming up. 1. Nicola is attacked. Laurel arranges to go out with Nicola and Bernice,...
EE - Character AXED (Spoilers)

Https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.thesun.co.uk/tv/18789777/eastenders-killed-off-lola-pearce/amp/. Can't say I'm shocked shes barley done anything and the way the character was after the Isaac reveal made me realise how I wouldn't care if she left. I’ll wait until I hear the official announcement. The S*n talk a lot of…. I’m not a fan of...
Chesney Hawkes
James
Yazz
Gary Lucy
Britain's Got Talent crowns the 2022 winning act

The wait is finally over; the winner of Britain's Got Talent 2022 has been announced, so going home with £250,000 and a spot on the stage at this year's Royal Variety Performance is comedian Axel Blake. After a week of semi-finals, the 1o other acts heading into the finals...
Neighbours confirms full details of tragic death storyline

Neighbours spoilers follow. Neighbours has confirmed the full details of Hendrix Greyson's tragic exit storyline. Last week, Hendrix was named as the mystery character who will lose his life ahead of the show's final episodes. New spoilers have now revealed the details of how and when Hendrix passes away. Viewers...
Neighbours star discusses tragic death story for first time

Neighbours spoilers follow. Some devastating scenes are about to air in Neighbours when young Hendrix Greyson dies following his lung transplant operation. It is a cruel blow for the teen who has only just got married to the love of his life, Mackenzie. Ahead of the storyline's sad conclusion, Ben Turland has been chatting about what it was like to film the shocking story.
EastEnders confirms new obstacle for Stacey and Kheerat's future

EastEnders spoilers ahead. Stacey Slater and Kheerat Panesar's burgeoning romance will meet another roadblock in upcoming EastEnders scenes. It's been a 'Will they, won't they?' situation for some time now, with the latest twist in the tale unfolding when Kheerat went against Stacey's wishes and told hospital staff the truth about mum Jean attacking her.
Emmerdale: New story for Nicola (spoilers)

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/emmerdale/a40214133/emmerdale-spoilers-nicola-attack-storyline/. So Nicola is set to be attacked by a group of girls. I’m looking forward to this as Nicola hasn’t had a good story in a while. Nicola is a good part of Emmerdale, so this new storyline should be interesting. Nicolas been long overdue a serious...
Ozark star lands next lead movie role as Madonna in new biopic

Ozark star Julia Garner is set to play Madonna in a big-screen biopic. Back in March, it was reported that the two-time Emmy Award winner was in the running for this highly-coveted role, alongside Florence Pugh (Dune: Part Two), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (The Stand) and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), plus singers Sky Ferreira and Bebe Rexha.
I Miss 2017-2019 EastEnders

I never thought I’d say this, but after rewatching some scenes of EastEnders from 2017-2019 I realised how much it has changed since then and how much better it used to be even though it was only three years ago. The Christmas 2017 episode with Max/Lauren/Abi/Tanya/Stacey was brilliant and...
Dana Spoiler - EE

Https://metro.co.uk/2022/06/06/eastenders-star-barbara-smith-on-dana-drama-fans-are-going-to-hate-it-16780653/. Utterly depressing. Dana is a gorgeous, kind, I thought halfway intelligent young woman. Why would she look twice at that 7ft tall, 28 year old man-baby Peter?! She has a perfectly good brain doesn't she? What's going on?. He's horrible and batting way out of his league here. That...
Stranger Things bosses reveal season 4 death they regret

Stranger Things season four part one spoilers follow. Stranger Things stopped shipping fans in their tracks by killing half of a potential couple early on in season four. Created by the Duffer Brothers, Netflix's sci-fi series returned with a bigger, longer instalment split into two volumes and featuring several new characters.
What went wrong with Got Talent?

Long post but whilst the show is now off-air for another year, I’ve been thinking- it’s still *somewhat* enjoyable (and I’m glad it doesn’t take itself too seriously anymore like it did in the very early series) but I’m constantly underwhelmed by it. I’ve felt this way for several series now. I addressed in another post that this year’s deliberations format and lack of spin-off for the lives somewhat hindered it, but really the acts themselves were just really underwhelming bar a couple of exceptions. I’m trying to look back through the years and notice when the rot really set in and *what* exactly is the rot (other than Simon and Amanda’s faces 😂)- the show has gone down in quality but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why. I think the rot first *really* started to rot in with BGT: The Champions (though it had been on the decline for ages)- that really dragged out and had a terrible format- I liked the idea of champions, but it was a mess in execution.
Homes Under the Hammer

First time I have seen this in a long time - its one of these things I watch when Im not well in bed tbh - but who on earth decided Tommy Walsh would be a good presenter? How long has he been doing it? When you think of the other presenters and how they portray, I just dont get it. I liked him when he used to be with Nick Knowles doing up properties but for me he is no TV presenter and I cant imagine who thought he was.
Line of Duty's Martin Compston speaks out on show's future

Line of Duty star Martin Compston has addressed the show's uncertain future, admitting that there are "always ideas" floating around. The BBC police thriller concluded its sixth series a year ago, with the storylines appearing to be wrapped up following the unmasking of corrupt officer H. Compston, who plays DI...
