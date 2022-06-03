15 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for Luke's heartbreaking exit week

Long post but whilst the show is now off-air for another year, I’ve been thinking- it’s still *somewhat* enjoyable (and I’m glad it doesn’t take itself too seriously anymore like it did in the very early series) but I’m constantly underwhelmed by it. I’ve felt this way for several series now. I addressed in another post that this year’s deliberations format and lack of spin-off for the lives somewhat hindered it, but really the acts themselves were just really underwhelming bar a couple of exceptions. I’m trying to look back through the years and notice when the rot really set in and *what* exactly is the rot (other than Simon and Amanda’s faces 😂)- the show has gone down in quality but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why. I think the rot first *really* started to rot in with BGT: The Champions (though it had been on the decline for ages)- that really dragged out and had a terrible format- I liked the idea of champions, but it was a mess in execution.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO