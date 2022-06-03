ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Poplar Spring Road closed for emergency railroad crossing work

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
Poplar Spring Road in Eastern Henrico will be closed at the railroad crossing between Charles City Road and Portugee Road June 3 for emergency repair work being performed by CSX at the crossing.

No traffic will be able to pass over during the rail work. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. There is no estimate about when the road will reopen, according to Henrico Police.

