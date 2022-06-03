Poplar Spring Road closed for emergency railroad crossing work

BOYLE, James Preston “Pres,” 101, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord peacefully in his sleep May 28, 2022, after a long, fulfilling and inspiring life of duty, honor and love. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertha Boyle; siblings, Marguerite Straughn, Irma Agnes Warren, William Bernard Boyle and Robert Clifton Boyle; first wife, Peggy Rosalie Boyle; second wife, Jean Trent; daughters-in-law, Georgette Christine Boyle and Teresa Pittard Boyle. He is survived by his lovely wife, Betty Nowell Boyle; and his children, Ronald Preston Boyle (Linda), Gary Clayton Boyle (LEisa), Richard Lee Boyle (Deana) and James Michael Boyle (Carol); stepchildren, Eddie Franklin Gay (Elizabeth), Billie Karen Lukhard (Ralph) and Nelson Trent (Linda). He was blessed with 64 grand, great and great-great-grandchildren, including step and in-laws and a multitude of nieces and nephews; they will miss him greatly.
