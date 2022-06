Tyler, the Creator is currently entertaining crowds across the UK, Europe and Australia for the newest leg of his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, but he’s turning our attention to his world of footwear with the unveiling of his newest silhouette with Converse: the GLF 2.0. The new offering — which title is likely short for GOLF le FLEUR* 2.0 — bears a minimalistic design, and was actually first spotted on the talented artist in a video last July making the bridge for “SWEET.”

APPAREL ・ 7 HOURS AGO