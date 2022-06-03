New Snapple Elements Line Inspires NFTs

Meta has added new editing tools and features to Facebook and Instagram Reels, making it easier for users to create, edit and schedule content on the platform. Among them, creators will now be able to edit and schedule Facebook Reels on desktop via Creator Studio, in addition to iOS and Android. Additionally, Meta is rolling out a new video clipping tool that will streamline the process of creating clips from published, long-form videos for the platform’s short-form content segment. For gamers, the social media giant has implemented new editing tools that let them generate Reels directly from their Live content, with the ability to clip up to 60 seconds from a live stream featuring dual views for both gameplay and creator cam.
