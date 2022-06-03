New Snapple Elements Line Inspires NFTs

WACKO MARIA has unveiled their latest collaboration with WOLF’S HEAD. Both brands have previously collaborated together with numerous unique designs. This time around, the capsule has incorporated WOLF’S HEAD’s Takuji Mikida’s signature fire motif into this season’s design. In addition to Hawaiian shirts, a classic from the brand, this collection includes a lineup of Hanten and Koikuchi shirts, both reminiscent of those seen in celebrations during Japanese festivals. The summer-ready button-downs are available in classic white, black and a light baby blue. With the flames printed in vibrant red, orange and yellow, the motif is noticeably the highlight of the design. The same outline of the same flame graphic is seen printed on the black and white Hanten Koikuchi shirts. The co-branding can be seen imprinted on the shirts in Kanji.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 13 HOURS AGO