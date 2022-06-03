ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

New Snapple Elements Line Inspires NFTs

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo help beat the heat, Snapple is kicking off the summer by launching Snapple Elements, a new range of light and refreshing tea and juice beverages with unique flavor profiles – FIRE, RAIN and AIR. Coinciding with the launch, Snapple recently became one of the latest brands to enter the Web3.0...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Felipe Pantone’s Latest Exhibition Invites You to Manipulate the Artwork

As technology continues to tailor each of our products and experiences, artist’s such as Felipe Pantone wonder why the art world has not done the same. “Nowadays, everything is manipulable – we don’t listen to the radio, we curate our own playlists; we don’t watch TV, we choose which shows to stream. The Internet has made information itself configurable,” he said in a statement.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

Three New Colorways of the adidas Adilette 22 Surface

Three new colorways of the Adilette 22 have surfaced. Ovrnundr.io took to Instagram to reveal the three additional hues — one in black, a grainy grey/white combination and a monochromatic marble-like offering. The colorways join the recently-revealed olive green and cream options, with all five versions of the wavy silhouette reportedly crafted with natural and renewable materials.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

JJJJound Teases Reebok NPC II Collaboration

Montreal-based imprint JJJJound has teamed up with Reebok to further its catalog of clean footwear collaborations. This time around, the brand is adding its signature style to the Reebok NPC II. Unveiled on the brand’s Instagram page, the teaser showcases the 80s silhouette updated with JJJJound’s signature minimalist style. Featuring...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Tekla Launches New Sleepwear and Terry Pieces for High Summer

Danish label Tekla has launched its High Summer collection, adding new bedding, sleepwear and seasonal terry to its existing selection. The items are unveiled in a campaign shot by Philip Messmann in Puglia, taking inspiration from long summer days with nothing to do. The High Summer collection introduces new colors...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

WACKO MARIA and WOLF'S HEAD Collab Features Japanese Festival Culture Reminiscence

WACKO MARIA has unveiled their latest collaboration with WOLF’S HEAD. Both brands have previously collaborated together with numerous unique designs. This time around, the capsule has incorporated WOLF’S HEAD’s Takuji Mikida’s signature fire motif into this season’s design. In addition to Hawaiian shirts, a classic from the brand, this collection includes a lineup of Hanten and Koikuchi shirts, both reminiscent of those seen in celebrations during Japanese festivals. The summer-ready button-downs are available in classic white, black and a light baby blue. With the flames printed in vibrant red, orange and yellow, the motif is noticeably the highlight of the design. The same outline of the same flame graphic is seen printed on the black and white Hanten Koikuchi shirts. The co-branding can be seen imprinted on the shirts in Kanji.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
hypebeast.com

Take an Official Look at the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner "Onyx"

Following the release of the YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 CMPCT “Slate Carbon,” we now have an official look at the adidas YEEZY Foam Runner “Onyx.” Accompanied by a release date, the upcoming take coming this Spring focuses on a simple black look. The adidas YEEZY Foam...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Meta Launches Several New Editing Tools for Instagram and Facebook Reels

Meta has added new editing tools and features to Facebook and Instagram Reels, making it easier for users to create, edit and schedule content on the platform. Among them, creators will now be able to edit and schedule Facebook Reels on desktop via Creator Studio, in addition to iOS and Android. Additionally, Meta is rolling out a new video clipping tool that will streamline the process of creating clips from published, long-form videos for the platform’s short-form content segment. For gamers, the social media giant has implemented new editing tools that let them generate Reels directly from their Live content, with the ability to clip up to 60 seconds from a live stream featuring dual views for both gameplay and creator cam.
INTERNET
hypebeast.com

Logic Delivers New 'Vinyl Days' Single "Bleed It"

Logic has shared a new single from his upcoming Vinyl Days album, “Bleed It.”. Clocking in at approximately two-and-a-half minutes, the cut is co-produced by 6ix and Logic himself and is an emotional account of the rapper’s childhood. “Bleed It” hears Logic open up about his mother’s alcoholism and the circumstances he was born into, rapping, “Sometimes I feel like I’m losing my mind / I’ve seen a lot of shit in my lifetime / Playin’ the field, man, I need anothеr lifeline / Fifty-fifty, I was born to be a f*ck-up.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Bidding Starts at $250,000 USD for First-Edition 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'

Appearing at Christie’s upcoming “The Art of Literature” exhibition. Out of the 500 first-edition Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone copies printed in an initial run on June 26, 1997, there are approximately 200 hardback copies in private ownership that feature crucial typos making them highly sought-after by collectors. One of those copies, with “philosophers” misspelled on the back cover and”one wand” repeated on page 53, will now be sold at Christie’s “The Art of Literature: Loan and Selling” Exhibition in London at a starting bid of £200,000 GBP (approximately $ 250,000 USD).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hypebeast.com

Yohji Yamamoto and New Era Unveil Modest SS22 Collection

Yohji Yamamoto and New Era have reunited for a Spring/Summer 2022 collection. The modest capsule is comprised of a T-shirt and a cap focusing on the simple “YOHJI” logo. Its black, 100% cotton T-shirt and 9THIRTY cap offerings are contrasted with the white “YOHJI” insignia, which can be found across the T-shirt chest and embroidered on the side panel of the cap. Rounding out the unassuming collection is the New Era emblem on the shirt’s left cuff.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Barcelona Celebrates the '92 Olympics With New Home Shirt

Spanish club FC Barcelona has unveiled its home shirt for the 2022/23 season, taking inspiration from the 1992 Olympics and the 30th anniversary of the transformational games. That reference is celebrated through the kit’s “The Flame Lives On” tagline, as well as a number of design touches across the jersey.
SOCCER
hypebeast.com

Quentin Tarantino Hosting 'The Video Archives Podcast' With 'Pulp Fiction' Co-Writer Roger Avery

Quentin Tarantino and his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avery are set to co-host a new Sirius Stitcher podcast entitled The Video Archives Podcast. According to reports, The Video Archives Podcast will hear the pair explore the significant moments of their 1983 employment at the celebrated video rental store, Video Archives, and the films that have served as influences in their careers. Tarantino’s collection of over 8,000 tapes and DVDs, which he acquired from Video Archives when it went out of business, will be utilized.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Swedish Shirt Brand ETON Partners With Fred Segal for Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

ETON and Fred Segal have come together for Spring/Summer 2022, to co-design a capsule collection that offers a contemporary take on high-style dressing. As a leading luxury shirt and accessories brand, ETON’s refined menswear approach meets Fred Segal’s California cool, street style aesthetic with its new 14-piece limited-edition capsule collection. The capsule features relaxed shirting, knit shorts, black-and-white paisley print sets, silk scarves, bucket hats and caps.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Saint Laurent Enlists Six Photographers for SELF 07 Art Series

Showcasing the power of self-expression. Saint Laurent has unveiled the latest iteration of its SELF art series, which celebrates the house’s personality through photographers, artists and filmmakers. For SELF 07, Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello joined forces with six Magnum Photos photographers to showcase the power of self-expression.
PHOTOGRAPHY
hypebeast.com

Heritage Floss Joins Helinox For a Summer 2022 Camping Collection

Following a collaboration with NEIGHBORHOOD, outdoor equipment brand Helinox taps South Korean label Heritage Floss for the duo’s second special-edition capsule focused on beach camping. The Summer 2022 collection arrives as a three-part series featuring cozy cotton staples, weatherproof outdoor items, and graphics-heavy camping gear. Beginning the assortment are...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Armin Strom's Mirrored Force Resonance Sheds Weight for "First Edition"

Armin Strom has just updated its flagship watch the Mirrored Force Resonance. Originally introduced in 2016, the Mirrored Force Resonance allows wearers to visually see the synchronization of the two balance wheels. The principle of resonance allows for a more regular timekeeping rate by synchronizing two balance wheels that oscillate...
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

Honor The Gift Summer 2022 Rests by the Ocean

Russell Westbrook’s brand Honor The Gift continues its California-centric cadence for the Summer 2022 season. Inspired by the California coastline, the new collection channels the serene and laidback aesthetic of Los Angeles. As an homage to LA and the ocean, the collection is cast in shades of blue, gray...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at Palace This Week

After launching a collaboration with cult L.A. label Jimmy’z last week, Palace has now returned with the latest installment from its Summer 2022 collection. The new drop spans a wide range of items, covering everything from patterned denim to running-inspired technical pieces. Arguably the stand out items in the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

