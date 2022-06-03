ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man shot in nose while sitting on porch in Marquette Park

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was struck in the nose by a bullet fragment Thursday night while sitting on a porch in Marquette Park. The...

WGN News

Girl, 3, shot by stray bullet while inside home on South Side

CHICAGO — A 3-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was hit by a stray bullet on the city’s South Side. The shooting happened in the 9800 block of S. Throop around 2:20 a.m. Monday. Police said the 3-year-old was inside a residence when two unknown men outside the home began firing shots into the home. […]
CBS Chicago

Man stabbed in Naperville LA Fitness locker room; police searching for attacker

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed inside a gym locker room in west suburban Naperville. It happened at an LA Fitness near Route 59 and 95th Street. According to the Naperville Police Department, shortly after 11 a.m. the victim confronted a man for going through his belongings in the locker room. The man then stabbed him several times before running away from the scene. He was seen running north from the gym. No arrests have been made, and police were searching for the attacker Sunday night. Officers with K-9 units were initially unsuccessful in finding the attacker. The stabber is described as a Black man in his 50s with a dark complexion, about 6 feet tall and about 175 pounds. He had short hair with some gray in it, black and gray facial hair and was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and gray shorts, police said. He was armed with an unidentified weapon. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630)420-6666 and ask for investigations. 
Man armed with machete robs two more people in Logan Square, Belmont Gardens

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man armed with a machete robbed two more people in the Belmont Gardens and Logan Square neighborhoods Saturday night. The robberies happened after Chicago Police issued an alert of similar robberies over the past week. Police said around 8:20 p.m., a woman, 44, was walking on the 3000 block of North Christiana when an unknown man approached her from behind. The offender got the victim's attention by speaking before demanding the victim's personal property. The offender removed personal items from the victim's possession and fled the scene, police said.Less than an hour later, around 8:52 p.m., a 28-year-old...
Machete-armed robber swings blade at 9th victim Sunday night, misses

An armed robber who threatens his victims with a machete struck again Sunday night in the Irving Park neighborhood and he swung his weapon at the victim this time, police say. It’s at least the ninth robbery that police have linked to the crime pattern, which began on May 27. In a new development, there are now indications that the robber has an accomplice.
Man found with gunshot wound to the head in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was found shot Saturday night in Lawndale on the West Side. Officers responding to a shot spotter call found the man on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head in the 1900 block of South Trumbull Avenue about 10:45 p.m., Chicago police said. He...
Chicago shootings: 18 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence, police say

CHICAGO -- Chicago weekend shootings have left at least 18 shot, one fatally, police said. A person was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Homan Square on the West Side. The male, whose age wasn't known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600-block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released.
Chicago police officer, suspect shot on South Side

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer and a suspect were shot on the South Side Sunday afternoon in Englewood, police confirmed. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Avenue. Chicago police Supt. David Brown said the wounded officer and two others with CPD performed a traffic stop. The offender […]
Two men burned, hospitalized after falling on CTA tracks during fight on platform

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two men are hospitalized after a fight led ended with them both falling onto the tracks at the CTA Red Line station at 69th Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Chicago Police Department, a 32-year-old man was on the platform waiting for a train when an unknown man approached him and spit on him and started a fight. The man then punched the 32-year-old in the mouth. During the fight, both men fell on the train tracks. They continued the fight on the track. The victim was burned on his left leg and suffered abrasions to his mouth. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The attacker was severely electrocuted and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition. Area One detectives are investigating. 
Man charged with punching elderly man in the face at grocery store in Algonquin, causing serious injuries

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident where he allegedly punched an elderly man, causing serious facial injuries to the victim at a Jewel-Osco in Algonquin. Arthur L. Gage Jr., 40, of the 7700 block of Fox Drive in Woodridge, was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery to a victim over 60 and aggravated battery in a public place.
