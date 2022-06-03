Man grabbed, tried to lure 13-year-old girl near school bus stop, cops say

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the find the video above disturbing. PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing. Police say a man wearing a white T-shirt pulls out what appears to be a handgun from his waistband. He and another guy approach a third person. The three start fighting. Multiple shots are then fired. The video then blurs as people make a run for it. That man in the white T-shirt is now among the dead on Sunday night. Police have labeled him a shooter. Police ask you share this video as a search is underway for the suspect wearing what appears to be a hat or hoodie. Police believe he’s the man who shot and killed the man in the white T-shirt. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO