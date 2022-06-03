Man grabbed, tried to lure 13-year-old girl near school bus stop, cops say

Philadelphia police have taken one suspect into custody over Saturday night’s deadly shooting and expect to charge him later today, sources have told KYW Newsradio. According to the sources, the individual is 18-years-old and officers are still investigating other suspects. Late Saturday night, three people were killed and 11 wounded on the city’s bustling South Street. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders. Investigators recovered two semi-automatic handguns from the scene, one of which had an extended magazine.
Comments / 0