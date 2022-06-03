ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasantville, NJ

Man grabbed, tried to lure 13-year-old girl near school bus stop, cops say

By Jeff Goldman
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A man was arrested after approaching a 13-year-old girl from behind and grabbing her shoulders as she walked to her school bus stop on Thursday morning in Pleasantville, authorities said. Jamil Boston, 38, of...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

18-Year-old Arrested in Philadelphia Mass Shooting, Report Says

Philadelphia police have taken one suspect into custody over Saturday night’s deadly shooting and expect to charge him later today, sources have told KYW Newsradio. According to the sources, the individual is 18-years-old and officers are still investigating other suspects. Late Saturday night, three people were killed and 11 wounded on the city’s bustling South Street. Authorities believe that a gunman was engaged in a physical fight with one of the deceased victims, which potentially led to the shooting. The two other victims were bystanders. Investigators recovered two semi-automatic handguns from the scene, one of which had an extended magazine.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasantville, NJ
Pleasantville, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Stop#Bus Driver#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Brothers, Ewing Deli Workers Targeted In Deadly Double-Shooting: Prosecutor (UPDATE)

Two brothers and deli workers were targeted in a shooting at their Ewing workplace in which one of them did not survive, authorities said. Officers responding to the shooting report inside Priori’s Deli at 301 Hillcrest Ave. found the brothers with gunshot wounds around 6:10 a.m. on Monday, June 6, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said in a release alongside local officials.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Trenton Teen

Authorities have issued an alert for a missing teen from Trenton. Jose Milan Jr., 17, was last seen near S. Clinton Avenue in Trenton, local police said on Monday, June 6. Milan was last seen wearing gray shorts with black Croc shoes, police said. Anyone with information about Milan’s whereabouts...
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the find the video above disturbing. PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Police say a man wearing a white T-shirt pulls out what appears to be a handgun from his waistband. He and another guy approach a third person. The three start fighting. Multiple shots are then fired. The video then blurs as people make a run for it. That man in the white T-shirt is now among the dead on Sunday night. Police have labeled him a shooter. Police ask you share this video as a search is underway for the suspect wearing what appears to be a hat or hoodie.  Police believe he’s the man who shot and killed the man in the white T-shirt. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

NJ State Police Searching for Dirt Bike Thieves

New Jersey State Police are looking for two men who were involved in at least two incidents of stealing dirt bikes in Cumberland and Cape May Counties. In a Facebook post, State Police showed surveillance video and still images of the two men in the process of committing the crime in a garage with one of the stolen bikes.
CAPE MAY, NJ
NJ.com

Man killed in Atlantic City, officials say

Authorities are investigating a Sunday afternoon homicide in Atlantic City. Described only as a male, the victim was found on North Kentucky Avenue around 2:20 p.m, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency workers couldn’t revive him, police...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS News

Car hits 2 pedestrians in Burlington, causing critical injuries

BURLINGTON - A car struck two pedestrians in Burlington Sunday morning, leaving them critically hurt. Burlington police said the crash happened just before noon at Francis Wyman Road and Cedar Street. Police said bystanders and other drivers aided the victims before first responders arrived. Their conditions were described as stable...
BURLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Chevy SUV crashes onto porch of Phillipsburg home

Emergency personnel responded early Monday afternoon after an SUV slammed sideways into a porch in the 600 block of South Main Street in Phillipsburg. The black Chevrolet Tahoe with a rear New Jersey license plate ended up on the porch of the home and nearly on top of the natural gas meter. The meter was later removed, according to a report from the scene.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured After Losing Control Of Vehicle, Flipping Over In Strawberry Mansion, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition after he lost control of his car, hit a curb, and flipped over in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion on Saturday night, according to police. The crash happened on the 2800 block of West Arizona Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say the man was driving a Chevrolet Impala southbound on the 2800 block of Arizona when it hit a curb, lost control, and flipped over.  Police say medics had to abstract the driver from his vehicle.  The man was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition, according to police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
197K+
Followers
111K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy