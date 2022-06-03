ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damien Harris shows off arm strength with first pitch at Red Sox game

By Danny Jaillet
 3 days ago
New England Patriots running back Damien Harris threw out the first pitch at Wednesday night’s Boston Red Sox game, showing off his arm in the process.

Harris, was on-hand to do the honors, with the Red Sox taking on the Cincinnati Reds. This has been a busy offseason slate of games for Harris, as he has also been seen at Boston Celtics and Bruins playoff games over the past couple of months.

Harris made the most of his first pitch, firing the baseball from a bit off the mound. Although it was not a strike, Harris still managed to get the baseball over home plate. He also joined the NESN TV booth during the game, sitting in for the third inning with announcers Mike Monaco and Dennis Eckersley.

As he enters his fourth season in the NFL, Damien Harris is continuing to familiarize himself with the traditions of New England sports.

