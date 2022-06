‘Game over’: The tiny Central Coast town of Cambria is about to run out of water. Nestled along the Central Coast, Cambria is a picturesque town famous for its vintage clothing and antique shops, its one-of-a-kind olallieberry pies, its scarecrow festival in the fall and its Disneyesque Christmas market and light display in December. Located right off of Highway 1 and 73 miles south of Big Sur, it’s a popular stop for those driving on the Pacific Coast Highway.

CAMBRIA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO