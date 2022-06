The Jonas Brothers performed at Bud Walton Arena on the University of Arkansas campus on Friday during Walmart shareholders. Photo: Alex Golden/AxiosWalmart shareholders' first in-person gathering since 2019 wrapped up on Friday.State of play: Walmart filled Bud Walton Arena. Comedian James Corden hosted. The Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste, Yola — and Walmart's own employees — performed.What they're saying: CEO Doug McMillon said during a Q&A with investors on Friday that he was concerned about inflation, adding that the inflation rate has a negative impact on too many families. He also acknowledged that the company's most recent quarter was disappointing....

BUSINESS ・ 12 HOURS AGO