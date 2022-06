The National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis gathered at The Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis in Clayton in late April to celebrate its 125th anniversary with an event dubbed “Sisters Act!” Keynote speaker Kathy Najimy gathered in the VIP reception area to greet guests and pose for pictures. Guests enjoyed mimosas and appetizers before heading to the ballroom for lunch and the program. Gail Eisenkramer, NCJW board president, and Susan Katzman, NCJW immediate past president, welcomed guests. Marlene Hammerman, NCJW past president, and Amy Hammerman, NCJW state policy advocacy chair, shared stories before welcoming Najimy, an activist and actress, to the stage for her keynote address. Committee co-chairs Jennifer Deutsch and Phyllis Langsdorf thanked guests for attending.

