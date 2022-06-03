ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car wash manager who assisted in Casey White capture won’t receive $5,000 reward from Alabama

By Rhett Baxley
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WEHT) — The state of Alabama has given a $5,000 reward to a person who helped police find Casey White and Vicky White. However, the person who received the reward is not the car wash manager who spotted Casey White’s abandoned truck in Evansville, Indiana.

Eyewitness News reached out to James Stinson, the manager of Weinbach Car Wash. who said he did not receive the reward that was announced by the state of Alabama.

Charges dropped against Childersburg pastor who was arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers

Stinson reported the White’s abandonment of a truck at the car wash to law enforcement. He also checked his surveillance cameras to catch an image of Casey White as he left the vehicle behind.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, directed the state finance department to give out the reward. The person receiving the reward wants to remain anonymous according to Gov. Ivey.

Ivey said the information was good from this citizen and Ivey praised the hard work from law enforcement in Alabama and Indiana. The governor said their work was able to “put the bad guy behind bars” and said jail is where Casey White belongs.

CORONER: Vicky White dead after pursuit in Evansville

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29. White told colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

The manhunt for the Whites ended in Evansville after a police chase on May 9. Vicky White suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that led to her death. Casey White was taken into custody by law enforcement and taken back to Alabama.

Comments / 91

Stella 1
5d ago

That is dead wrong!!!! The car wash Manager called when he spotted Casey White on his video camera cause Casey left the truck they were traveling in in the car wash bay. Next time let the cops find them theirselves… Who was Mr or Ms Anonymous? The guy is behind bars why be anonymous…

Reply
74
Sparki
5d ago

James Stinson should have gotten some, if not all of the money since he ultimately lead to the capture of Casey White and Vicky White.I also think that if they're not going to pay as promised, they should put that money into Alabama's education system.

Reply
32
Jimmy Rawls
5d ago

yeah because the one's that are supposed to pay it are criminals and want to keep it so they can buy drugs with it for their self because if it wasn't for the car wash guy they would of not knew where they was

Reply(5)
30
CBS 42

