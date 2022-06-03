ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

Mountain City Woman Arrested For Stealing From Employer

By Aikman Chambers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Mountain City TN woman has been arrested for stealing from her employer. According to the Mountain City Police Department...

WJHL

WCSO deputy arrested for DUI hit-and-run resigns

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy resigned following a hit-and-run car crash near University Parkway and Milligan Highway on Saturday night. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to the area at 5:44 p.m., according to an incident report from the agency. The caller followed the suspect […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police report details McDonald’s bomb threat

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) detailed a bomb threat incident that occurred at a McDonald’s on East Stone Drive Saturday afternoon — marking the first of two incidents that targeted area McDonald’s. Documents obtained by News Channel 11 revealed that a manager at the restaurant answered a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Mountain City, TN
wcyb.com

Russell County authorities searching for missing man

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Authorities are asking for your help with finding a man who was reported missing in Russell County on May 31. A family member of 59-year-old Ricky Griffith reported him missing. His roommates said he took out the trash and had not been heard from since. Griffith is believed to have left on foot.
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Hurley

HURLEY, Va--The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Hurley community. The Sheriff's Office said police officers have secured the scene, a suspect is in custody, and no one was injured. No further details were available at this time, but the Sheriff's office stressed there is...
HURLEY, VA
wswv.net

Lee County Sheriff’s Report – May 2022

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of May. There were a total of 4,387 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,047 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 421 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 246 rescue squad calls dispatched, 5 ambulance calls along with 56 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 146 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 87 subpoenas, 23 show cause summons and 230 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 84 protective orders along with processing 72 people on 139 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel a little over 62,000 miles with 2,083 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patient and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 18 funerals and unlocked 53 vehicles for citizens.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Go Blue Ridge

Man Found Dead At Fairgrounds In Boone

According to multiple reports a man was found dead on Sunday at the High Country Fairgrounds. ​On June 5th, 2022 the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 739 Roby Greene Rd, Boone NC 28607 as a result of a reported gunshot victim. Lifesaving efforts were conducted by medical and fire personnel on scene but ultimately John Nicholas Porter, a 28 year old resident of Watauga County, was pronounced deceased. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, however the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects at this time, and has no reason to believe that any other members of the public were at risk during the incident.
BOONE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville Police arrest 4 on multiple drug charges

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department arrested four people on several drug charges during an investigation on Thursday. Police said during an investigation with the State Bureau of Investigation on two fugitives, two other suspects were arrested for various charges. The department said a Glock 30s pistol...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSLS

66-year-old man dies in Grayson County crash on Route 16

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – A 66-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Route 16 about a quarter-mile north of Route 735, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say the crash happened on June 2 shortly before noon and involved a 2017 Ducati motorcycle and a dump truck.
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WSPA 7News

Man arrested after failing to appear in court in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge. Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges: Carrying a concealed gun Failure to heed lights and siren Resist, delay, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
wjhl.com

KPD: Kingsport E. Stone Dr. McDonald’s received bomb threat

KPD: Kingsport E. Stone Dr. McDonald’s received bomb threat. KPD: Kingsport E. Stone Dr. McDonald’s received bomb …. Gov. Lee signs Executive Order to strengthen school …. Authorities searching for Johnson City man after …. Organizers prepare for free dental clinic in Kingsport. River Riders walk-off, Doughboys come...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

