Mountain City Woman Arrested For Stealing From Employer

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office released their monthly report detailing their activities for the month of May. There were a total of 4,387 calls received by the Lee County Dispatch office with 1,047 of those resulting in a deputy being dispatched. 421 calls were dispatched to the Fire Warden, Conservation Officer, VDOT, Juvenile Services, Social Services, Animal Control, Virginia State Police and the Towns of Jonesville and Pennington Gap Police Departments. Other emergency services were contacted with 246 rescue squad calls dispatched, 5 ambulance calls along with 56 additional calls requiring fire department dispatch. Deputies were busy serving 146 felony and misdemeanor warrants, 87 subpoenas, 23 show cause summons and 230 civil papers for the Lee County Courts. Deputies also served 84 protective orders along with processing 72 people on 139 charges. Deputies also completed 2 executed search warrants last month. Doing all this work required deputies to travel a little over 62,000 miles with 2,083 of these miles on transports moving 1 juvenile, 2 mental health patient and 3 prisoners from other jurisdictions. Along with this public service, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department escorted 18 funerals and unlocked 53 vehicles for citizens.

LEE COUNTY, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO