ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Lots of rain could fall over Lake O this weekend. What does that mean for discharges?

By Max Chesnes, Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OTBXl_0fzQWc1D00

The wet season officially is upon us with a tropical system expected to bring a deluge of rainfall to South Florida this weekend. Current forecasts show parts of Lake Okeechobee, Florida's largest freshwater lake, could see as much as 6 inches of rain.

The question: How will so-called “Potential Tropical Cyclone One” impact how Lake O is managed?

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and state water managers have agreed to close all of the federal lock and dam structures around Lake O starting Friday afternoon, according to Corps spokesperson Erica Skolte.

That includes the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam in Martin County and the Julian Keen Jr. Lock and Dam on Lake O's west side, Skolte said.

Storm: Tropical depression 70-80% likely from Gulf storm; 2-4 inches of rain is primary threat

Manatees: Florida manatee die-off: Federal wildlife officials to update sea cow habitat designation

Sweet money: No more sugar industry donations to politicians? That's what a new advocacy campaign wants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pK5Ip_0fzQWc1D00

The Corps is still targeting a weekly average rate of 646 million gallons per day to the Caloosahatchee River through the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam, Skolte said. There will be no Lake O discharges into the St. Lucie River out of the St. Lucie Lock and Dam

But the Corps has a few options during the storm and may make adjustments to discharges depending on how much rain falls and where it falls, according to Skolte.

For one, the C-44 Canal — which connects Lake O to the St. Lucie River — is sitting at about 1½ inches lower than the lake.

It’s possible canal operators may have to open the St. Lucie Lock temporarily to manage the canal level “if there is a cell right near the (lock) that drops a significant amount of rain during the storm in that location,” Skolte said. That would be basin runoff, not lake water, heading into the river.

"We will be monitoring closely ... if anything changes following the storm," Skolte said.

Fixes to the Herbert Hoover Dike — the 143-mile earthen dam around Lake O that protects South Florida from flooding — are 94% complete, Lt. Col. Todd Polk said during a May 27 media call. It's expected to be finished this winter.

Tropical Storm Watch for Lake O

The National Hurricane Center put Lake O and most of coastal Florida under a tropical storm watch Thursday night.

Lake Okeechobee's elevation sits at nearly 12 feet, 7 inches above sea level, according to Corps data Thursday. That's about 2½ inches lower than this point last year, and 6½ inches lower than the average elevation between 1965 and 2007.

Still, the lake is sitting about an inch higher than the Corps' preferred level of 12½ feet by June 1, the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The agency uses that threshold as a soft target to make room on the lake for summer rainfall. It's also the ideal elevation for boater navigation, and the lake historically has been at this level about 35% of the time.

The region surrounding Lake O, including southern Okeechobee County and western Martin County, could see between 4 and 6 inches of rainfall with some areas as high as 10 inches through Sunday morning, according to Brendan Schaper, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

There's still "a lot of uncertainty" Schaper told TCPalm Thursday, and the storm was disorganized.

If the storm tracks north, it could bring the increased rainfall with it, Schaper said. That would mean more rain over Lake O. If the storm tracks further south, the region will be spared the worst of the rainfall.

The last time the Corps discharged Lake O water into the St. Lucie River was March and April of last year, ahead of the hot, wet and slimy toxic algae season.

Max Chesnes is a TCPalm environment reporter focusing on issues facing the Indian River Lagoon , St. Lucie River and Lake Okeechobee. You can keep up with Max on Twitter @MaxChesnes , email him at max.chesnes@tcpalm.com and give him a call at 772-978-2224.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Lots of rain could fall over Lake O this weekend. What does that mean for discharges?

Comments / 1

Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward, Miami-Dade under new flood watches with forecast calling for more heavy rain

South Florida may still feel the aftermaths of Tropical Storm Alex early this week as parts of the region are again under a flood watch through at least the end of Tuesday. Because the region was already swamped from heavy rain over the weekend from the disturbance that became Tropical Storm Alex, even a few more inches of rain for South Florida could mean potential flooding, National Weather ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The big wet nothing: Much-hyped weather event left Palm Beach County soggy but unbruised

It really did look like the makings of a tropical storm, the meteorologist said. Robert Molleda gathered at a National Weather Service office in Miami with a team of weather experts and a soon-depleted box of doughnuts Thursday, intent on tracking the storm. It had weakened from Hurricane Agatha to the meeker-sounding Potential Tropical Cyclone One after hitting Mexico, but showed signs of regaining strength as it approached South Florida.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Government
City
Melbourne, FL
Local
Florida Government
wlrn.org

What South Florida neighborhoods experienced after the heavy rain

Cars were marooned in the middle of Brickell’s waterlogged streets. A county worker stayed up all night filling trash bags with debris collected from clogged storm drains in west Miami-Dade. Neighbors in Pompano Beach cruised down the street on paddleboards. Fish swam up through the a parking garage’s storm drain at a condo near Miami Shores.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing sea breeze storms Monday across Central Florida. There’s a 60% coverage of rain, with some storms containing gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | PINPOINT ON THE GO: Get weather text alerts]. We...
FLORIDA STATE
wqcs.org

Treasure Coast Spared the Worst

Treasure Coast -Sunday June 5, 2022: Sporadic heavy rain fell Friday night through mid-day Saturday, but the Treasure Coast avoided the worst from a tropical depression that sped west to east across the state without becoming a tropical storm as predicted. The National Hurricane Center had issued Tropical Storm Warnings...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Watch: Flooding from potential tropical system leaves multiple cars stuck in Florida

MIAMI - South Florida began feeling impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One on Saturday morning, which caused flash flooding in some areas and left several cars stranded. Miami Fire Rescue tweeted video of multiple cars stuck in feet-deep waters. They say they had to evacuate several people from their vehicles and have warned against driving through flooded streets.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Okeechobee#Discharges#National Weather Service#Caloosahatchee River#Corps
blackchronicle.com

Storm causes localized flooding in parts of Southwest Florida

Whereas Potential Tropical System One continues pushing by way of the Gulf of Mexico, Southwest Florida’s starting to see the outcomes. Sanibel Island observed fixed rainfall from the storm all by means of the afternoon and evening on Friday. The combination of fixed rainfall and winds did protect of us away from the seashore.
SANIBEL, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WJCL

Tropical system moves off coast of Florida after bringing heavy rain

Potential Tropical Cyclone One moved off the coast of Florida late Saturday afternoon after it brought heavy rains to some areas. The National Hurricane Center reported the system had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northeast at 18 mph. All tropical storm warnings in Central Florida counties...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
click orlando

Tropical system to bring rain to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – UPDATE: The bulk of the heavy rain associated with a disorganized tropical system is staying in South Florida, as expected. A few gusty tropical downpours will continue to be possible through Saturday evening in Central Florida. Otherwise, under overcast skies, highs will only top out in the lower 80s.
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County home floods from rain from storm system

The Akyuz family woke up on Saturday to half a foot of water in their home. While Southwest Florida was mostly spared by Potential Tropical System One, they were not so lucky. Water crept up to the foot of their beds in their home located in Collier County, west of US-41, adjacent to Naples Manor.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

TCPalm | Treasure Coast Newspapers

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Treasure Coast news and information in Indian River County, Martin County and St. Lucie County, Florida

 http://tcpalm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy