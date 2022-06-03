ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards will honor Jennifer Lopez with the ‘Generation Award’

By Shirley Gómez
Global entertainment icon and lifestyle mogul Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the “Generation Award” at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The one-night event hosted by Vanessa Hudgens will kick off live from Barker Hangar on Sunday, June 5, at 8 PM ET.



According to the media company, the Generation Award celebrates beloved actors whose diverse contributions to film and television have turned them into household names.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ecz4q_0fzQWb8U00 Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

On this occasion, Jennifer Lopez will be honored for her outstanding career in the entertainment industry and for using her talent and skills to branch out into other markets, including beauty and hospitality.


The award-winning actress, producer, singer, entertainer, and businesswoman has built billion-dollar brands and has established herself as one of the most influential artists in history. The Nuyorican star is, to date, the only artist to ever have a number one album and number one film simultaneously — she has a cumulative worldwide box-office gross of over $3 billion.

The HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse has also sold over 75 million records, and her most recent It’s My Party tour sold out in 2019. Jennifer Lopez has been named to the TIME 100 list, Forbes ’ “Most Powerful Celebrity,” and was the first to grace People ’s cover for “Most Beautiful Woman in the World”.


In addition to receiving the MTV Video Vanguard Award, SAG, Critics Choice, and two Golden Globe nominations for her critically acclaimed roles in the box office hit movies Hustlers and Selena , the fashion icon, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has received scores of awards, accolades, and honorariums for her work and philanthropy across multiple platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCcyr_0fzQWb8U00 GettyImages

Lopez has been a beauty ambassador for decades, but in 2021, she launched JLo Beauty , a decades-in-the-making skincare collection formulated to achieve her healthy-looking, glowing skin.


Recently, JLo premiered Marry Me , a film co-starring Owen Wilson and Maluma , along with a soundtrack featuring all the songs from the movie. Her upcoming project, HALFTIME , will premiere on Netflix on June 14th and will document her career and groundbreaking successes in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rjhB7_0fzQWb8U00 @tribeca

There is no doubt that after managing a successful career spanning over two decades at the top of every field, Jennifer Lopez deserves this award.

Past recipients of the Generation Award, include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Chris Pratt, Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey, Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise, Jim Carrey , and the entire Fast & Furious franchise.

Immediately following the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV will air the Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, hosted by Tayshia Adams at 10 PM ET/PT. Over-the-top, funny, and completely fresh, the night will celebrate the jaw-dropping, no-rules, drama-filled moments from our favorite reality shows.



Both the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED will simulcast across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nick at Night, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1 and will also air internationally on MTV in over 170 countries. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will additionally simulcast on The CW.

