ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla hired a PR firm to monitor an employee Facebook group amid unionization effort, report says

By Tim Levin
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUGPI_0fzQW63K00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUagq_0fzQW63K00
Elon Musk.

Patrick Pleul/AP

  • Tesla hired a PR firm to monitor employee conversations on social media, CNBC reported.
  • The firm researched an employee Facebook group and union organizers during a unionization drive.
  • Tesla has previously violated federal labor law for suppressing organizing efforts.

Tesla kept a close watch on some employees' social media moves as they attempted to form a union at the automaker's Fremont, California, factory in 2017 and 2018, CNBC reported Thursday.

During the organizing push, Elon Musk's automaker paid MWW, a PR consultancy, to monitor an employee Facebook group and research union organizers on social media, CNBC reported, citing invoices and other documents it obtained.

MWW also scanned social media platforms for conversations about Tesla and the unionization drive, while producing communication plans and strategies based on the research, CNBC said.

Tesla and MWW did not immediately return Insider's requests for comment.

In a statement to CNBC, MWW said it's normal for companies to monitor chatter on social media.

"MWW consulted with Tesla in 2017-2018 on a broad employee communications engagement during a period of rapid growth at the Company. It is a common practice to review media coverage and public social conversation about a company to gain insights into issues and perceptions of stakeholders about the brand," a spokesperson said.

It isn't out of the ordinary for companies facing a union push to surveil both in-person and online conversations among employees, Arthur Wheaton, an expert on the auto industry and labor relations at Cornell University, told Insider. Those types of practices could cross a line into a violation of labor law if a company actively discouraged organizing or retaliated against employees based on their pro-union activity.

"There is a difference between being unethical and being illegal," Wheaton said. "To have Tesla monitoring social media for the people that they suspected were part of a union, or to look out for any union activity, does not really surprise me."

Musk has publicly aired his disdain for unions in the past — and Tesla was previously caught illegally suppressing organizing efforts.

In 2017, Tesla fired union activist Richard Ortiz and was later ordered by the National Labor Relations Board to offer him his job back and pay him for lost earnings. In 2018, Musk tweeted that employees who joined a union would give up stock options. The government later ordered him to delete the tweet .

Tesla has also faced allegations throughout the years that it created a hostile workplace. An Insider analysis identified 46 lawsuits in which Tesla employees claimed they faced harassment based on their gender or race.

Are you a current or former Tesla employee with a story to share? Contact this reporter at tlevin@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Real Reason AOC Wants To Ditch Her Tesla

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — routinely referred to as AOC — is one of the most famous house representatives on social media. Her vocal attitude toward the rights of the economically deprived strata of the society and her massive social media presence were among the reasons that helped her become the youngest member of the U.S. Congress in 2018. Her influence on social media also means she is often publicly disrespected by Republican supporters, including Twitter's prospective owner, Elon Musk, who recently suggested that he switched sides to oppose Democrats' politics of "division & hate."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Ortiz
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Union#Facebook Group#Pr#Ap#Cnbc#Mww#Company
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
deseret.com

Elon Musk on housing bubble: ‘They dug their own graves — a lesson we should all take to heart’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently added the housing market into the mix of his Twitter commentary. Musk weighs in on housing: Musk’s commentary stemmed from a tweet by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus (who uses the Twitter name Shibetoshi Nakamoto) saying cryptocurrency was “created as a statement against central bank control” after the Great Recession that followed fallout from the 2008 housing bubble burst, which was fueled by a subprime mortgage crisis.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
Business Insider

Business Insider

520K+
Followers
33K+
Post
259M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy