Monroe Township, NJ

Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A bicyclist was found by the side of the road by a passerby in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The rider may have been struck by a hit-and-run driver, initial reports said.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Nathaniel Street and Schoolhouse Road in Monroe Township.

The rider suffered severe head trauma, reports said, and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Monroe Township, NJ
