Bicyclist Struck In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)

police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A bicyclist was found by the side of the road by a passerby in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The rider may have been struck by a hit-and-run driver, initial reports said.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 2 at Nathaniel Street and Schoolhouse Road in Monroe Township.

The rider suffered severe head trauma, reports said, and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital.

