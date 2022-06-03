Cherokee County Experiencing Widespread Power Outage / UPDATED

Calhoun County, AL – The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Calhoun County in east central Alabama * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West End-Cobb Town, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include… Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Fort McClellan, Saks, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Weaver, Hobson City, Anniston Regional Airport, Oxford Lake, Blue Mountain, Bynum, Alexandria, Choccolocco and Dearmanville.
