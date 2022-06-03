Cherokee County Experiencing Widespread Power Outage / UPDATED

In context: The Rome News-Tribune and Hometown Headlines on Tuesday were made aware of an apparent scam involving a bogus invoice received by Floyd County Schools. Sources say the amount was for at least $190,000 to $200,000 and came on letterhead that appeared to come from a vendor already working on school improvement. A Floyd County Police Department report has since confirmed the report; details below.

FLOYD COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO