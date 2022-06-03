ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Cherokee County Experiencing Widespread Power Outage / UPDATED

weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs many as 8,000 Cherokee Electric customers are currently without power. Cherokee County is currently experiencing a widespread power outage, with the first reports coming in just prior to 9:00am Friday. The Cherokee Electric...

weisradio.com

allongeorgia.com

Most Recent Chattooga County Food Service Inspections

All reports are public information, published by the Georgia Department of Public Health, and posted in a conspicuous location at the establishment. Any questions about scores should be directed to the Department of Public Health. Scores below 70 are considered failing. When a restaurant is deemed unacceptable, follow-up inspections are...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Calhoun County in east central Alabama * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over West End-Cobb Town, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include… Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Fort McClellan, Saks, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Weaver, Hobson City, Anniston Regional Airport, Oxford Lake, Blue Mountain, Bynum, Alexandria, Choccolocco and Dearmanville.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Glencoe and Hokes Bluff hit hard by heavy rains and flooding

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — Heavy rains in Etowah County led to serious flooding today, including washed-out streets, and some rescues and evacuations. The Gadsden Etowah County Emergency Management Agency said the hardest-hit areas which had lots of flooding were Glencoe and Hokes Bluff, although downtown Gadsden had flooding as well.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

At least 40 water rescues, impassable roads in Birmingham following flooding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding has led to more than 40 water rescue calls and significant problems for drivers this morning in Birmingham. BFRS has responded to 43 rescue calls. Approximately 40 people have been actually rescued at this time. BFD are still responding to calls as they come in. No injuries have been reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Business
weisradio.com

Cherokee County School Board Meeting for Wednesday June 8th, 2022

A bid through Alabama Contract Sales, Inc. for the Cedar Bluff Bleacher project in the gym was approved at Wednesday night’s Cherokee County Board of Education meeting. The Pre-K flooring project at Centre Elementary was also declared as Public Works. The 2022-23 Salary Schedules were also approved, along with...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to rising water and flooding in the Sylacauga and Oak Grove neighborhoods Wednesday morning. Neighbors told WBRC it’s some of the worst flooding they have seen in 30 years. People in the area shared video and pictures from the Walco community in...
SYLACAUGA, AL
allongeorgia.com

Home Sales Surge, Pushing Property Values Higher in Walker County

Strong home sales over the past year continued to push property values higher in Walker County. Recently mailed assessment notices show another substantial increase in value for many home and land owners. “There are places where a couple of years ago, we had a house that sold for $200,000. Last...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
hometownheadlines.com

Floyd Police: Floyd Schools report bogus email invoice for nearly $195,000 was paid for work performed by a legitimate vendor; investigation under way.

In context: The Rome News-Tribune and Hometown Headlines on Tuesday were made aware of an apparent scam involving a bogus invoice received by Floyd County Schools. Sources say the amount was for at least $190,000 to $200,000 and came on letterhead that appeared to come from a vendor already working on school improvement. A Floyd County Police Department report has since confirmed the report; details below.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
outdooralabama.com

Walker County Public Fishing Lake Temporarily Closed

Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama, is temporarily closed. During the closure, regular anglers at the lake are encouraged to visit the state-owned public fishing lakes in Fayette, Bibb, Marion and Lamar counties. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will announce a reopening date in the future.
JASPER, AL
weisradio.com

One Injured in I-59 Wreck in DeKalb County Tuesday

We had reports of a two-vehicle wreck on I-59 in DeKalb County Tuesday leaving one person hurt. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency accident report, the collision was near mile marker 207 on the interstate, at approximately 2:00pm, with a 2020 Ford and a 2006 Cadillac being involved. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Piedmont Fire Department Activity for April and May 2022

Service Calls – 9 Ambulance Assist – 7 Conducted an in-house training course for rope rescue. Woods/Grass Fires – 3 involving estimated 45 acres. Fire Department Conducted a tour and inspection of all school buildings. Provided crews for Medic Cart for Bicycle Race. Provided trucks for Veterans...
PIEDMONT, AL
weisradio.com

Gadsden Police Respond to Occupants Trapped in Car During Flooding Tuesday Evening

Neighboring Etowah County also had a great deal of road and street flooding Tuesday due to afternoon downpours. Officer Braxton Keener with the Gadsden PD responded to reports of a citizen caught in a flooded area of roadway on George Wallace Drive. Without hesitation, Braxton navigated the flood waters to assist the occupants trapped inside the vehicle.
GADSDEN, AL
southerntorch.com

Medical Cannabis Plant Talks Begin

HENAGAR, Ala.-- A crowd of neatly 150 Henagar citizens gathered at a Town Hall meeting on Tuesday. The topic of discussion was the possible location of a medical cannabis processing plant coming to Henagar. The potential development comes after Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill in 2021 to establish the...
HENAGAR, AL
allongeorgia.com

Two Arrested in Floyd County for Insurance Fraud and Other Crimes

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Jessica Church, 41, of Rome, has been arrested for Insurance Fraud, Forgery, Conspiracy, Concealing the Identity of a Vehicle, and Tampering with Evidence. The case also resulted in the arrest of David Dover, 45, of Rome, for Insurance Fraud and Conspiracy.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
weisradio.com

Piedmont City Council Meeting, June 7th

The Piedmont City Council held their regular meeting on Tuesday night, opening with prayer and the pledge of allegiance. The first item of business was approving the May expenses in the amount of $334,711.39, as well as two weeks of payroll in the amount of $150,884.72, for a total of $485,596.11.
PIEDMONT, AL

