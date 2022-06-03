ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Warning In Effect For Southwest Florida

By Cecilia Lewis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTropical storm ALEX is the first named system of the 2022 Hurricane Season. The National Hurricane Center predicts that rainfall up to 10 inches is possible in places in South Florida from...

$2.5 Million in Food Assistance Now Available for Floridians in Need

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) with a $2.5 million grant to improve The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) through investment in food distribution infrastructure and underserved areas. TEFAP is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with nutritious, domestically sourced food assistance at no cost. The Reach and Resiliency grant, provided through funding in the American Rescue Plan, was awarded to find creative solutions in addressing gaps in TEFAP coverage and distribution.
FLORIDA STATE

