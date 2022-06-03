Tropical Storm Warning In Effect For Southwest Florida

Tallahassee, Fla. – Today, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) with a $2.5 million grant to improve The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) through investment in food distribution infrastructure and underserved areas. TEFAP is a federal program that helps supplement the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with nutritious, domestically sourced food assistance at no cost. The Reach and Resiliency grant, provided through funding in the American Rescue Plan, was awarded to find creative solutions in addressing gaps in TEFAP coverage and distribution.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO