U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman to Travel to South Korea - Statement

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy...

US News and World Report

Turkey Tells Russia It Will Respond to Destabilising Moves in North Syria

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in a call on Tuesday that Turkey would respond to moves aimed at disrupting stability in northern Syria, his office said, as Ankara gears for talks with Moscow ahead of an expected offensive in the region. President...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem Wins Primary, Holding off Challenger

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem on Tuesday won the Republican nomination to seek a second term, defeating challenger Steven Haugaard, a member of the South Dakota House of Representatives. Noem, who has been mentioned as a possible vice presidential running-mate if former President Donald Trump seeks election...
POLITICS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament Votes to Scrap Parallel Import Penalties

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia's lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved a bill in the first reading that removes legal liability for parallel imports of a range of goods and intellectual property after sanctions were imposed by the West over the war in Ukraine. The bill is designed to protect...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

U.S. House Panel Probes Trump's Accounting of Foreign Gifts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives' Oversight Committee said on Tuesday it had opened an investigation into what it called former President Donald Trump's failure to account for gifts received from foreign government officials. Under federal law, U.S. departments and agencies are required to inform the State Department...
POTUS
US News and World Report

Bosnian Serb Leader Dodik Says Ukraine War Has Delayed Secession Plan

BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) - The war in Ukraine and its knock-on effects have forced Bosnian Serb nationalists to delay plans to pull their region out of Bosnia's national institutions, their leader Milorad Dodik said on Monday. In December, the parliament of Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic voted to start work...
POLITICS
Person
Wendy Sherman
US News and World Report

Russia's Lavrov Calls Decision to Block Plane 'Unprecedented'

(Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday described as "unprecedented" a move by three eastern European countries to block his plane from travelling to Serbia, adding that he had yet to receive an explanation for their decision. He said that he would instead invite his Serbian counterpart to...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Exclusive: Michigan Widens Probe Into Voting System Breaches by Trump Allies

LANSING, Michigan (Reuters) - State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems.
MICHIGAN STATE
US News and World Report

Russian Parliament Votes to Break With European Court of Human Rights

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's parliament on Tuesday passed a pair of bills ending the European Court of Human Rights’ jurisdiction in the country, a rupture provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine. The break removes a legal avenue that Russians, including jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, have used in the past...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Actor Matthew McConaughey Makes Emotional Plea for Gun Laws at White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Actor and Uvalde, Texas, native Matthew McConaughey met with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, and urged more congressional action on gun violence in an emotional speech, sharing stories of those who were killed in last month's elementary school shooting. Nineteen children and two teachers were shot to death...
US News and World Report

Ukraine Has Enough Forces to Beat Back Russian Attacks on Sievierodonetsk - Mayor

(Reuters) - Ukraine has concentrated enough forces to repel Russian attacks in the frontline eastern city of Sievierodonetsk, but neither side is preparing to withdraw and street fighting rages, mayor Oleksandr Stryuk told Ukrainian television. "(We) have focused enough forces and resources there to beat back attacks on the city,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Putin Orders $81,500 Payment to Families of National Guards Who Die in Ukraine

LONDON (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday ordering the payment of 5 million roubles ($81,500) to the families of members of Russia's National Guard who died in Ukraine and Syria. The decree amounted to official recognition that members of the guard, known as Rosgvardia, are among the...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine's Zelenskiy Says UK Providing Kyiv With 'Exactly' the Right Weapons

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that the United Kingdom has been providing weapons Kyiv needs to fight the war with Russia and thanked Prime Minister Boris Johnson for "complete" understanding of the needs. Britain said on Monday that, in coordination with the United States, it will...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Sanctions Prevent Moscow From Retaining Military Capabilities -Germany's Scholz

VILNIUS (Reuters) - Moscow will not be able to retain its military capabilities due to tough Western sanctions imposed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. "We have far reaching sanctions now that will set back the Russian economy by decades, that...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Migrant Caravan in Mexico Heads for U.S. Border as Americas Summit Starts

TAPACHULA (Reuters) - Several thousand migrants, many from Venezuela, set off from southern Mexico early Monday aiming to reach the United States, timing their journey to coincide with the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this week. Migration activists said the group could be one of the region's largest...
IMMIGRATION
US News and World Report

Ukraine Launching 'Book of Executioners' to Detail War Crimes - Zelenskiy

(Reuters) - Ukraine is launching a "Book of Executioners", a system to collate evidence of war crimes Kyiv says were committed during Russia's occupation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday. Ukrainian prosecutors say they have registered more than 12,000 alleged war crimes involving more than 600 suspects since the Kremlin...
POLITICS

