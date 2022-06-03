ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Daily Fantasy NASCAR: The Heat Check Podcast for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

By Josh Shepardson
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASCAR Cup Series will race at World Wide Technology Raceway for the first time on Sunday in the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway. What do we need to...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Big Wreck

It wouldn't be a NASCAR race without a big crash. A caution flag came out after Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain got into a pickle when their cars were really close to each other. Chastain ended up spinning Elliott after the two were on the outside of a three-wide situation....
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Watch: Major Wreck At NASCAR's Cup Series Race Sunday

Things are getting chippy in the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series Race this afternoon. First, Ross Chastain bumped into the back of Chase Elliott's No. 9 car, causing Elliott to spin out and a caution flag to make an appearance. At the end of the video below, you can...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Look: Crowd At Sunday's NASCAR Race Is Going Viral

The crowd at Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race is a good one. This weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race is taking place at Gateway Motorsports Park in Illinois. We have a packed house on hand for the event. This is pretty awesome. The Cup Series race at Gateway is currently airing...
MOTORSPORTS
numberfire.com

Austin Barnes catching for Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Barnes will start behind the plate after Will Smith was kept on the bench in California. In a matchup against left-hander David Peterson, our models project Barnes to score 7.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

NASCAR Race: Time, Channel and How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300

NASCAR is getting ready to make history. On Sunday, the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, will host the Enjoy Illinois 300, making it the first time the race track has ever held a Cup Series race. The Enjoy Illinois 300 will start at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.
MADISON, IL
CBS Sports

2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, start time, TV channel: Proven computer model reveals NASCAR picks, predictions

The World Wide Technology Raceway has been hosting NASCAR sanctioned events since 1997, but the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 will mark the first time that the NASCAR Cup Series has visited the track. The 1.25 mile track in Madison, Ill., became a permanent fixture on the NASCAR Camping World Truck series schedule in 2014, and it will now pose a new challenge for drivers of the NextGen car. There are 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, along with nine degrees in turns 3 and 4. Kyle Larson is the 6-1 favorite to win the inaugural race in the latest 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300 odds when the green flag drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1 (stream now on FuboTV).
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR at St. Louis race picks, Enjoy Illinois 300 odds, predictions, best bets from proven expert

After posting his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in early April, Denny Hamlin had his struggles, finishing 18th or worse in each of his next five starts. But the 41-year-old broke out of the slump on May 15 with a fourth-place at Kansas and became just the third driver with multiple wins this year when he took the checkered flag at Charlotte last weekend. Hamlin aims for his third victory of the season and second in a row when he competes Sunday in the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300, the inaugural Cup Series race held at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., just outside of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Eddy Alvarez in Dodgers' Sunday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eddy Alvarez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Alvarez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter Trevor Williams. Our models project Alvarez for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

NASCAR Live Stream: How to Watch the NASCAR Racing Season Online

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. This year’s NASCAR season is speeding onward with plenty of exciting races. But, of course, you’ll need to dial in your cable or streaming subscriptions to catch all the action live. Luckily, there are a handful of easy ways to watch NASCAR online in 2022 — and even a few ways to stream NASCAR for free online. Read on for key information about this year’s NASCAR season, including where to watch NASCAR races...
MOTORSPORTS
