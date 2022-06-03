Daily Fantasy NASCAR: The Heat Check Podcast for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

After posting his first win of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season in early April, Denny Hamlin had his struggles, finishing 18th or worse in each of his next five starts. But the 41-year-old broke out of the slump on May 15 with a fourth-place at Kansas and became just the third driver with multiple wins this year when he took the checkered flag at Charlotte last weekend. Hamlin aims for his third victory of the season and second in a row when he competes Sunday in the 2022 Enjoy Illinois 300, the inaugural Cup Series race held at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., just outside of St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO