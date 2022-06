Since the end of Britney Spears's 13-year conservatorship, she's been much more free to enjoy her life. She and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari have finally been able to properly celebrate their engagement by traveling (some of which she's documented on Instagram, of course). She's gotten an Australian shepherd puppy. She's also been experimenting with different hair colors and a newfound love of makeup. But with this freedom to do a ton of new things also comes the freedom to stay in whenever you want, which is exactly what Spears exercised when it came to one of the biggest events on the year's social calendar: the Met Gala.

