Outgoing Rep. Albio Sires of the 8th Congressional District is strongly considering running for mayor in West New York in 2023. Sires first broke the news in an interview with the New Jersey Globe. The move follows the 71-year-old politician’s announced retirement from Congress earlier this year. If elected, Sires would take on the job he held prior to entering the House of Representatives back in 2006. Meanwhile, Robert Menendez Jr., the son of U.S. Senator from New Jersey Robert Menendez, has the establishment’s backing in the June 7 primary for Sires’ old seat.

WEST NEW YORK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO